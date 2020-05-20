UDFA Profile: Texas Tech RT Conveys Experience

The Good: Steele's NFL ready size is apparent from the outset and ready to head hunt on film. He was head-and-shoulders above any other member of that Red Raiders offensive line last season and it's so obvious that it's even visible on the coaches' tape. There is plenty of strength to go with the frame and the third-longest wingspan in the draft class (85.5in) that could help his transition to NFL competition. Away from the tape, the numbers tell the story of an experienced tackle that earned his keep with over 3,700 snaps during his four-year career in Lubbock.

The Project: Unfortunately, the numbers also tell the story of a player who struggled more as his career went along. After a breakout season as a sophomore, Steele's ratings dropped while the amount of pressures that he allowed grew. There were times when his footwork was subpar and the changes in direction were too slow or late to adjust. These factors led to Big 12 edge rushers pushing him around for 3 sacks and 12 hurries in 2019 and physically bullying the top-heavy tackle on the bull rush.