UDFA Profile: Texas Tech RT Conveys Experience

Over the next two weeks, dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.
- Name: Terrence Steele
- Position: Offensive Tackle
- Height / Weight: 6-6 / 312
- School: Texas Tech
- Awards & Recognition: Senior Bowl Participant, All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, Four-year starter
The Good: Steele's NFL ready size is apparent from the outset and ready to head hunt on film. He was head-and-shoulders above any other member of that Red Raiders offensive line last season and it's so obvious that it's even visible on the coaches' tape. There is plenty of strength to go with the frame and the third-longest wingspan in the draft class (85.5in) that could help his transition to NFL competition. Away from the tape, the numbers tell the story of an experienced tackle that earned his keep with over 3,700 snaps during his four-year career in Lubbock.
The Project: Unfortunately, the numbers also tell the story of a player who struggled more as his career went along. After a breakout season as a sophomore, Steele's ratings dropped while the amount of pressures that he allowed grew. There were times when his footwork was subpar and the changes in direction were too slow or late to adjust. These factors led to Big 12 edge rushers pushing him around for 3 sacks and 12 hurries in 2019 and physically bullying the top-heavy tackle on the bull rush.
The Summary: Steele has undeniable upper-body strength that is ready for the NFL level, but his lower half just doesn't keep up enough at the moment to make him a piece of the puzzle. It'll be interesting to see what sort of approach that coach Joe Philbin will take when looking to improve the foundation for Steele. While his change of direction and agility need an uptick, a simple change in footwork could be enough to make a considerable difference. In an organization that has added some tackle depth this offseason with the signing of Cameron Erving, it will take a solid summer to see Steele on the active roster come week one.
