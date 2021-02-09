What's Next For LB: Is It A Draft Need in 2021?

If your outlook is bleak, this could arguably be the Cowboys' biggest draft need. If the Cowboys want to release Smith or let Vander Esch hit free agency next year, it'd be totally understandable to draft a linebacker with the 10th overall pick. Penn State's Micah Parsons or perhaps Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could step in and start from Day 1 if need be.

If your outlook is a bit more optimistic, perhaps it's not so severe. Vander Esch has played well when healthy, and it's certainly plausible he has the fifth year added to his contract. As disappointing as Smith's 2020 season might have been, he may be working in a much more familiar scheme this season under the guidance of Dan Quinn. It's not crazy to think the Cowboys give their star duo another opportunity to show their worth.

If that's the situation, then linebacker is still a draft need – but not a dire one. The Cowboys could bolster the position with any number of Day 2 or Day 3 options. From Alabama's Dylan Moses and LSU's Jabril Cox to North Carolina's Chazz Surratt and Ohio State's Baron Browning, there are a multitude of options that could fall to them later on in the draft.