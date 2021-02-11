What's Next For TE: Who Handles The Dirty Work?

Jarwin and Schultz might be known best for what they do in the passing game, but it's worth noting that Schultz played nearly 85% of the offensive snaps last season and drew praise for developing into a well-rounded player.

"His blocking just continued to improve throughout the season," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "Obviously I wasn't here last year, but I can't say enough about the progress that he made throughout the year: his yards after the catch, breaking tackles, very savvy in the passing game, has a great understanding of everything we're doing in the run protection and pass."