What's Next | 2021

What's Next For TE: Who Handles The Dirty Work?

Feb 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

What’s-Next-For-TE-Who-Handles-The-Dirty-Work-hero

FRISCO, Texas – As always, this is the uncertain time of the year.

Roughly one-third of NFL rosters turn over every offseason as each club looks for ways to improve its fortunes moving forward. The Cowboys are no different, as they'll face many tough decisions in the coming months.

With that in mind, we're evaluating each position on the roster and what choices face the front office in 2021. Part 5 focuses on the tight ends. Today's entry:

What About The Blocking Duties?

Wednesday we covered the projected Blake Jarwin/Dalton Schultz duo with Jarwin on his way back from last year's ACL injury. Both are proven pass-catchers. Jarwin is only the second tight end in franchise history to catch three touchdown passes in one game. Last year, Schultz became only the fifth Cowboys tight end to catch 50 passes in a season.

What about the less glamorous part of the job?

Blake Bell came to Dallas last year with more of the "blocking tight end" tag, and the "Belldozer" did handle some of the dirty work in pass protection and the running game. Bell is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, so it remains to be seen if he'll be back in a similar role.

Jarwin and Schultz might be known best for what they do in the passing game, but it's worth noting that Schultz played nearly 85% of the offensive snaps last season and drew praise for developing into a well-rounded player.

"His blocking just continued to improve throughout the season," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "Obviously I wasn't here last year, but I can't say enough about the progress that he made throughout the year: his yards after the catch, breaking tackles, very savvy in the passing game, has a great understanding of everything we're doing in the run protection and pass."

It's an area that Jarwin surely will focus on improving once he gets back on the field. The Cowboys also have Sean McKeon, an undrafted rookie last season who did a nice job on special teams and limited offensive snaps (64 in 14 games).

Related Links

More What's Next

Related Content

news

What's Next For TE: What "Jaws'" Return Means

Blake Jarwin is on his way back from last year's torn ACL, and Dalton Schultz emerged as a quality starter, giving the Cowboys a solid one-two punch at tight end moving forward.
news

What's Next For LB: Is It A Draft Need in 2021?

The Cowboys have some decisions to make with their linebackers this spring. What they choose to do will determine how much they need a linebacker in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

What's Next For LB: The Future Of Lee & LVE?

Sean Lee and Leighton Vander Esch both find themselves at a career crossroads. What will 2021 hold for the Cowboys' talented linebacker duo?
news

What's Next For LB: What To Do About Jaylon?

If the Cowboys are going to improve their linebacker corps in 2021, their top priority should be getting more from Jaylon Smith.
news

What's Next For G/C: Where Do The Connors Plays?

One way or another, it seems as if the Cowboys will play "Connor" at left guard next year. Whether it's Williams or McGovern could come down to a training camp battle.
news

What's Next For G/C: Who Starts at Center in 2021?

So much uncertainty surrounds the QB position but it still seems likely that Dak Prescott will be back in 2021. But who snaps him the ball? That's a question that is tougher to answer.
news

What's Next For G/C: What & Where To Expect Zack

Since he entered the NFL in 2014, Zack Martin has arguably been the best guard in football. But he showed his value last year when he played tackle. So what does the future hold for Martin in 2021?
news

What's Next For CB: Possible Draft Options?

The Cowboys have a lot to decide about cornerback before late April, but depending on what happens in free agency, corner could be a position to watch in this year's draft.
news

What's Next For CB: Building Around Trevon Diggs?

Our offseason position series continues at cornerback with a closer look at Trevon Diggs' rookie season and future.
news

What's Next For CB: The Future For Awuzie, Lewis?

Our offseason position series continues at cornerback, where two key veterans are set to be free agents in March.
news

What's Next For QB: Time To Draft An QB Early?

Our series of QB questions focuses on the NFL Draft. While the Cowboys took a quarterback in the seventh round last year, should they take a more aggressive approach this year?

Advertising