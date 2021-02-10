What's Next | 2021

What's Next For TE: What "Jaws'" Return Means

Feb 10, 2021 at 01:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

What’s-Next-For-TE-What-“Jaws’”-Return-Means-hero

FRISCO, Texas – As always, this is the uncertain time of the year.

Roughly one-third of NFL rosters turn over every offseason as each club looks for ways to improve its fortunes moving forward. The Cowboys are no different, as they'll face many tough decisions in the coming months.

With that in mind, we're evaluating each position on the roster and what choices face the front office in 2021. Part 5 focuses on the tight ends. Today's entry:

The Return Of Blake Jarwin

Twenty-five snaps. One catch for 12 yards.

That was Blake Jarwin's entire 2020 season. In the second quarter of the opener against the Rams, he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and had surgery in early October, lost for the year just a few months after signing a three-year extension worth up to $24.2 million as a projected starter for the first time in his career.

"I think I made a lot of headway in camp and I was headed in the right direction to have a big year. And then things happen," Jarwin said in October on the Miller Lite Cowboys Hour with Brad Sham and Dani Sureck. "It's one of those deals that I'll grow from it."

Jarwin had surgery in early October with the goal of being ready for this year's training camp and season opener. A healthy Jarwin in 2021 means yet another weapon for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and an interesting question about the offense's dynamic at this point in the offseason:

How will the offense incorporate two starting-caliber tight ends?

The Cowboys signed Jarwin long-term because they believe he can be viable starter. The 26-year-old has shown he can stretch defenses with a career 11.6-yard receiving average. But third-year tight end Dalton Schultz emerged as a productive starter as Jarwin's injury replacement last season.

Schultz, a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2018, played 84.8% of the offensive snaps and caught 63 passes for 615 yards and 4 touchdowns. He became only the fifth tight end in Cowboys history to post at least 50 catches in a season.

The natural reaction might be, well, play both guys -- a lot. The Cowboys used two tight ends (12 personnel) on 21% of the snaps last season and only 18% in 2019, Moore's first year as coordinator.

Schultz's breakout year and Jarwin's return creates more options for personnel groupings. But just remember, the Cowboys also have one of the best receiving trios in the league: Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and 2020 first-round pick CeeDee Lamb. There's a reason the Cowboys went three-wide (11 personnel) 71% of the snaps last season, tied for the sixth-most in the league and well above the 60% league average, according to Sharp Football Stats.

Simply put, it's a great problem for Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy.

Related Links

More What's Next

Related Content

news

What's Next For LB: Is It A Draft Need in 2021?

The Cowboys have some decisions to make with their linebackers this spring. What they choose to do will determine how much they need a linebacker in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

What's Next For LB: The Future Of Lee & LVE?

Sean Lee and Leighton Vander Esch both find themselves at a career crossroads. What will 2021 hold for the Cowboys' talented linebacker duo?
news

What's Next For LB: What To Do About Jaylon?

If the Cowboys are going to improve their linebacker corps in 2021, their top priority should be getting more from Jaylon Smith.
news

What's Next For G/C: Where Do The Connors Plays?

One way or another, it seems as if the Cowboys will play "Connor" at left guard next year. Whether it's Williams or McGovern could come down to a training camp battle.
news

What's Next For G/C: Who Starts at Center in 2021?

So much uncertainty surrounds the QB position but it still seems likely that Dak Prescott will be back in 2021. But who snaps him the ball? That's a question that is tougher to answer.
news

What's Next For G/C: What & Where To Expect Zack

Since he entered the NFL in 2014, Zack Martin has arguably been the best guard in football. But he showed his value last year when he played tackle. So what does the future hold for Martin in 2021?
news

What's Next For CB: Possible Draft Options?

The Cowboys have a lot to decide about cornerback before late April, but depending on what happens in free agency, corner could be a position to watch in this year's draft.
news

What's Next For CB: Building Around Trevon Diggs?

Our offseason position series continues at cornerback with a closer look at Trevon Diggs' rookie season and future.
news

What's Next For CB: The Future For Awuzie, Lewis?

Our offseason position series continues at cornerback, where two key veterans are set to be free agents in March.
news

What's Next For QB: Time To Draft An QB Early?

Our series of QB questions focuses on the NFL Draft. While the Cowboys took a quarterback in the seventh round last year, should they take a more aggressive approach this year?
news

What's Next For QB: What's The 2021 Backup Plan? 

Our series of QB questions shifts to the backup position, which saw plenty of reps in 2020. So who gets the No. 2 snaps this year?

Advertising