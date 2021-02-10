What's Next For TE: What "Jaws'" Return Means

How will the offense incorporate two starting-caliber tight ends?

The Cowboys signed Jarwin long-term because they believe he can be viable starter. The 26-year-old has shown he can stretch defenses with a career 11.6-yard receiving average. But third-year tight end Dalton Schultz emerged as a productive starter as Jarwin's injury replacement last season.

Schultz, a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2018, played 84.8% of the offensive snaps and caught 63 passes for 615 yards and 4 touchdowns. He became only the fifth tight end in Cowboys history to post at least 50 catches in a season.

The natural reaction might be, well, play both guys -- a lot. The Cowboys used two tight ends (12 personnel) on 21% of the snaps last season and only 18% in 2019, Moore's first year as coordinator.

Schultz's breakout year and Jarwin's return creates more options for personnel groupings. But just remember, the Cowboys also have one of the best receiving trios in the league: Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and 2020 first-round pick CeeDee Lamb. There's a reason the Cowboys went three-wide (11 personnel) 71% of the snaps last season, tied for the sixth-most in the league and well above the 60% league average, according to Sharp Football Stats.