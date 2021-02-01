What's Next For CB: Possible Draft Options?

Possible Draft Options At CB?

The Cowboys aren't yet close to constructing their draft board, and free agency comes first, so anything that happens in late April is pure speculation at this point.

But with two of their top four cornerbacks set to be free agents, there's little question the Cowboys will look to the draft — possibly early and many times over the three-day period -- to help their defense after allowing the most points in franchise history during the 2020 season.