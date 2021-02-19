What's Next For WR: Making A Call On Gallup?

With all that in mind, it might make sense to deal him now – say, for a Day 2 draft pick. It would eliminate the issue of trying to find a way to pay him, and it would give the front office an added resource to address the rest of the roster.

There's honestly no wrong way to play this. There's nothing wrong with having three good receivers. And even if Gallup leaves in free agency in 2022, the Cowboys would get a compensatory pick for their efforts.

That's all big picture thinking. The rest of the Cowboys' decisions will come in the short term.

Another pair of draft picks, Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown, are slated to hit free agency next month. Wilson is a restricted free agent, while Brown will be unrestricted. Malik Turner, who was claimed off waivers at the start of last season, is also a restricted free agent.

Keeping restricted free agents is a straightforward process. If the Cowboys want to keep Wilson or Turner, they can simply tender them at the level of their original draft status for a one-year, $1.9 million contract.

This especially makes sense for Wilson, who was a sixth-round draft pick back in 2018. Wilson battled injury issues for the first two years of his career, but he bounced back to show his stuff in a big way in 2020. He had long been noted for his chemistry with Dak Prescott, which was evident when he broke out for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 3 loss to Seattle.

The Cowboys could tender Wilson to keep him in Dallas for another season. If another team wants to offer him a contract, they could secure his services in exchange for that sixth-round draft pick.

Brown, originally a seventh-round pick back in 2017, enjoyed the most productive season of his career last year, but he still finished with just 14 catches for 154 yards. He's free to sign with any team he chooses, though it's fair to guess there won't be a robust market for his services.

With all of that in mind, it shouldn't be too hard to keep this group together if the Cowboys want to. Gallup doesn't have to go anywhere, and the three free agents should all be fairly affordable.