Big Facts: Cooper Rush in Rare Company?

Pressure Rising in Week 2

Only two teams in the NFL are in last place of their division by themselves – the Cowboys and Bengals. All three other teams in the NFC East (Giants, Commanders, and Eagles) won in Week 1. And the Bengals had the same fate in the AFC North as the Steelers, Ravens and Browns were all winners. It's still early in the season, but at 0-1 and already behind, it makes Sunday's matchup between the two teams even more critical.