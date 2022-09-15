Big Facts: Cooper Rush in Rare Company?

Big Facts

It's rebound week in the NFL as half of the league seeks revenge for their Week 1 defeat, including a pair of playoff teams facing off in Arlington. Both the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) are coming off a disappointing debut and are still searching for their first win of 2022. Cincinnati enters as the reigning AFC champions and are in search for their first win against Dallas in five tries. Here are twelve additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's 3:25pm CT kickoff at AT&T Stadium.

Burrowed in the East Though Joe Burrow has had success in his short career in Cincinnati, he has not had as much success against teams from the NFC East. In his two meetings with teams from the division, Burrow is 0-1-1 with a loss against Washington and a tie with Philadelphia in 2020. Additionally, the matchup with Washington was when he suffered season-ending ACL and MCL injuries.
Though Joe Burrow has had success in his short career in Cincinnati, he has not had as much success against teams from the NFC East. In his two meetings with teams from the division, Burrow is 0-1-1 with a loss against Washington and a tie with Philadelphia in 2020. Additionally, the matchup with Washington was when he suffered season-ending ACL and MCL injuries.

Diggs vs. Chase Part II Sunday will mark the first professional meeting between All-Pro receiver Ja'Marr Chase and All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. However, the two met in college during a classic matchup between LSU and Alabama in 2019. Chase caught four passes for 88 yards and a 33-yard touchdown grab with Diggs in coverage as his Tigers out-dueled the Crimson Tide 46-41. It was the only touchdown allowed by Diggs during his final collegiate season.
Sunday will mark the first professional meeting between All-Pro receiver Ja'Marr Chase and All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. However, the two met in college during a classic matchup between LSU and Alabama in 2019. Chase caught four passes for 88 yards and a 33-yard touchdown grab with Diggs in coverage as his Tigers out-dueled the Crimson Tide 46-41. It was the only touchdown allowed by Diggs during his final collegiate season.

Dallas Without Dak This week the Cowboys will play just their 13th game without Dak Prescott since he was drafted in 2016. In those games, Dallas is just 5-7 with nearly five points, 55 yards less per game, and a 20 percent drop in red zone efficiency than in games with Prescott at quarterback. Those numbers are even worse in the Mike McCarthy era as they average 10 fewer points and 100 fewer yards per game over that span.
This week the Cowboys will play just their 13th game without Dak Prescott since he was drafted in 2016. In those games, Dallas is just 5-7 with nearly five points, 55 yards less per game, and a 20 percent drop in red zone efficiency than in games with Prescott at quarterback. Those numbers are even worse in the Mike McCarthy era as they average 10 fewer points and 100 fewer yards per game over that span.

Pressure Rising in Week 2 Only two teams in the NFL are in last place of their division by themselves – the Cowboys and Bengals. All three other teams in the NFC East (Giants, Commanders, and Eagles) won in Week 1. And the Bengals had the same fate in the AFC North as the Steelers, Ravens and Browns were all winners. It's still early in the season, but at 0-1 and already behind, it makes Sunday's matchup between the two teams even more critical.
Only two teams in the NFL are in last place of their division by themselves – the Cowboys and Bengals. All three other teams in the NFC East (Giants, Commanders, and Eagles) won in Week 1. And the Bengals had the same fate in the AFC North as the Steelers, Ravens and Browns were all winners. It's still early in the season, but at 0-1 and already behind, it makes Sunday's matchup between the two teams even more critical.

Tests and the Teachers The Cowboys went 0-2 last season against the previous two Super Bowl participants. And for the second straight year, they'll face both Super Bowl teams again, starting with the Bengals, followed by the Rams on Oct. 9.
The Cowboys went 0-2 last season against the previous two Super Bowl participants. And for the second straight year, they'll face both Super Bowl teams again, starting with the Bengals, followed by the Rams on Oct. 9.

Rushing to History? Cooper Rush is slated to make his second career start on Sunday against the Bengals, after passing for 325 yards and two scores in a win over Minnesota last season. If he eclipses the 300-yard mark again this week, he'll become the first Cowboys quarterback, and sixth all-time, to do so in their first two starts. He'd join Cam Newton, Kyler Murray, Kevin Kolb, Justin Herbert, and Kirk Cousins on that list.
Cooper Rush is slated to make his second career start on Sunday against the Bengals, after passing for 325 yards and two scores in a win over Minnesota last season. If he eclipses the 300-yard mark again this week, he'll become the first Cowboys quarterback, and sixth all-time, to do so in their first two starts. He'd join Cam Newton, Kyler Murray, Kevin Kolb, Justin Herbert, and Kirk Cousins on that list.

Tally Some Takeaways In their opening week loss to Pittsburgh, Joe Burrow committed a career-worst five turnovers. Three of his four interceptions came when he was not under pressure. Making that 15 such throws in his career, the most in the NFL since 2021. Dallas has 20 interceptions from quarterbacks not under pressure in that same period, good enough for second in the league behind the New England Patriots (21).
In their opening week loss to Pittsburgh, Joe Burrow committed a career-worst five turnovers. Three of his four interceptions came when he was not under pressure. Making that 15 such throws in his career, the most in the NFL since 2021. Dallas has 20 interceptions from quarterbacks not under pressure in that same period, good enough for second in the league behind the New England Patriots (21).

Quick to Rebound Last week, Mike McCarthy became just the second Cowboys coach to lose three straight season openers since Dave Campo from 2000-02. However, he's rebounded in style after his opening week losses with two-straight Week 2 wins. First was a 40-39 win over the Falcons in 2020, followed by a 20-17 win at the Chargers last season. He is 5-1 all-time in games after a season opening loss.
Last week, Mike McCarthy became just the second Cowboys coach to lose three straight season openers since Dave Campo from 2000-02. However, he's rebounded in style after his opening week losses with two-straight Week 2 wins. First was a 40-39 win over the Falcons in 2020, followed by a 20-17 win at the Chargers last season. He is 5-1 all-time in games after a season opening loss.

Recent History Says… In their 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay, the Cowboys joined the 2021 Green Bay Packers as the only top scoring offense from the previous season (in the Super Bowl era) to score less than three points in their ensuing season opener. Green Bay, however, responded by scoring 35 points in Week 2 and winning their next seven games. Scoring over 24 points in those wins, something Dallas will aim to replicate this season.
In their 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay, the Cowboys joined the 2021 Green Bay Packers as the only top scoring offense from the previous season (in the Super Bowl era) to score less than three points in their ensuing season opener. Green Bay, however, responded by scoring 35 points in Week 2 and winning their next seven games. Scoring over 24 points in those wins, something Dallas will aim to replicate this season.

Cincy 1988 The  have not won a road game in Dallas since 1988 when they defeated the Cowboys 38-24. Boomer Esiason had three touchdown passes while James Brooks tallied 148 yards on the ground for Cincinnati. Herschel Walker put together quite the outing in a loss with 131 yards on 27 carries. Dallas has won the last four meetings with the Bengals dating back to 2004 and a 9-4 all-time advantage.
The  have not won a road game in Dallas since 1988 when they defeated the Cowboys 38-24. Boomer Esiason had three touchdown passes while James Brooks tallied 148 yards on the ground for Cincinnati. Herschel Walker put together quite the outing in a loss with 131 yards on 27 carries. Dallas has won the last four meetings with the Bengals dating back to 2004 and a 9-4 all-time advantage.

Lucky September 18th? Oddly enough, Dallas has accumulated a 6-1 record on September 18th during their franchise's history. Their only loss came against the Giants in 1998 with a 12-10 final score. In the three matchups played on this day since 2000, Dallas has won while scoring exactly 27 points. 27-21 over Washington (2000), 27-24 over San Francisco (2011), and 27-23 over Washington again (2016).
Oddly enough, Dallas has accumulated a 6-1 record on September 18th during their franchise's history. Their only loss came against the Giants in 1998 with a 12-10 final score. In the three matchups played on this day since 2000, Dallas has won while scoring exactly 27 points. 27-21 over Washington (2000), 27-24 over San Francisco (2011), and 27-23 over Washington again (2016).

Silence of the Lamb CeeDee Lamb had his fair share of struggles in Week 1 against Tampa Bay with 11 targets and just two interceptions. Marking the first time in his career where he had over 10 chances and did not come away with at least seven catches. It was the fewest receptions by a receiver with 10-plus targets since Chris Godwin had just one reception in Week 14 of 2018.
CeeDee Lamb had his fair share of struggles in Week 1 against Tampa Bay with 11 targets and just two interceptions. Marking the first time in his career where he had over 10 chances and did not come away with at least seven catches. It was the fewest receptions by a receiver with 10-plus targets since Chris Godwin had just one reception in Week 14 of 2018.

