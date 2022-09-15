Big Facts: Cooper Rush in Rare Company?

It's rebound week in the NFL as half of the league seeks revenge for their Week 1 defeat, including a pair of playoff teams facing off in Arlington. Both the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) are coming off a disappointing debut and are still searching for their first win of 2022. Cincinnati enters as the reigning AFC champions and are in search for their first win against Dallas in five tries. Here are twelve additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's 3:25pm CT kickoff at AT&T Stadium.
Here are a dozen crucial facts to know ahead of Sunday's matchup with Cincinnati Bengals at 3:25pm CT on CBS.