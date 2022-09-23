Big Facts

Big Facts: Cooper Rush Linked To Johnny Unitas

Sep 23, 2022
Kyle Youmans

Through just two weeks of the NFL season, it's safe to say the landscape of the NFC East is far different than the division Dallas swept in 2021. The Cowboys (1-1) finished 6-0 against their divisional foes last season including two blowout wins over their upcoming opponent, the New York Giants (2-0). Behind a new coaching staff and a powerful running game, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2009 entering the matchup on Monday Night Football. Here are 12 additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Monday's 7:15pm CT kickoff at MetLife Stadium.

Second Week's the Charm

Dallas has lost their last three season openers but have won all three Week 2 games over the same time span by a combined seven points. Dallas started the run with a win over the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 after the famous "watermelon" onside kick. They then defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 and Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 by the same score, 20-17. Both wins came on game winning field goals as time expired, improving Mike McCarthy's record to 6-1 following a season-opening loss.

Four for Four

With his two sacks on Sunday, Micah Parsons became just the fourth Cowboys defender to tally multiple sacks in their first two games of the season. Joining the likes of Charles Haley (1994), DeMarcus Ware (2011), and DeMarcus Lawrence (2017).

Giant Slayers

Over the last ten games, Dallas has dominated the Giants with nine wins dating back to 2017. Their only loss was the final game of the 2020 season in New York, a game that eliminated the Cowboys from playoff contention. Six of those nine wins have come by multiple scores, including both games in 2021. Dallas won both games by a combined 39 points, the largest point differential in the season series since 1966.

What Can Brown Do for You?

Through two games this season, Noah Brown is one of just 10 NFL receivers with three or more catches of over 20 yards. Tyreek Hill (MIA) and Justin Jefferson (MIN) lead the way with five, while Christian Kirk (JAX), Cooper Kupp (LAR), and Courtland Sutton (DEN) all have four. Brown is tied with Davante Adams (LVR), DeAndre Carter (LAC), Brandon Cooks (HOU), and Jaylen Waddle (MIA) with his three catches.

Milestone Micah

Micah Parsons has 17.0 sacks in his first 18 games as a pro, the most of any NFL player through their first 18 career games. He's also the sixth player in NFL history with five multi-sack performances in the first 20 games of his career. Joining names like Joey Bosa, Clay Matthews, Aldon Smith, Mark Anderson, and Elvis Dumervil.

Gold Rush

Cooper Rush became just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to lead two game-winning drives in his first two career starts. Johnny Unitas, Virgil Carter, Wade Wilson, Jon Kitna, and T.J. Yates are the gunslingers who achieved the feat previously. With a win Monday, he'd join Roger Staubach and Jason Garrett as the only quarterbacks to win their first three starts for Dallas.

Pride of Nittany Lions

Since 2010, only two players from Penn State have been drafted in the Top 15 of the NFL Draft, Micah Parsons and Saquon Barkley. Both square off for the first time because of Barkley's injuries during Parsons' rookie season last year. Barkley enters as the league leader in rushing yards and second in scrimmage yards, while Parsons is the league leader in sacks, tackles for loss, and QB hits.

Six Pack of Sacks

Dallas sacked Cincinnati's Joe Burrow six times in their Week 2 win over the Bengals. The last time the Cowboys tallied a half-dozen sacks was in September of 2018 against their upcoming opponent, the New York Giants. In that game, six different Cowboys combined for the total as they swarmed Eli Manning.

The Elusive Elliott 100

Ezekiel Elliott has now gone 14 straight games since his last 100-yard rushing performance, the longest drought of his career. His last triple-digit game on the ground came against the Giants in Week 5 of last season when he carried the ball 21 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. Since then, he's his best performances have been with 87 yards in the 2021 regular season finale, and 69 yards against New England in Week 6.

Halftime Adjustments?

Of the 23 points that Dallas has scored this season, none of them have come in the third quarter as they've been outscored 13-0. The only frame where the Cowboys have been shut out. Last season, the Cowboys outscored opponents 103-65 but it was their lowest-scoring quarter and worst point-differential (+38) of the season. It was also their lowest-scoring season of the 2020 season as well.

Bend but Don't Break

Dallas' defense has allowed just two touchdowns through the first two games of the season, one against Tampa Bay and another against the Cincinnati Bengals. Marking the fewest scores allowed by a Cowboys defense in the first two games since the 1996 season.

Danny Dimes Dealing at Home

Daniel Jones and the Giants have won their last four home games since the tail end of last season. In that streak, Jones has not thrown an interception after throwing 19 in his first 16 career home starts. Until this win streak, he never had two consecutive home wins as the starting quarterback.

