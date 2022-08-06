Camp Notes: Jerry on Anthony Barr; Micah Tyson?

OXNARD, Calif. – Beyond Micah Parsons' physical skills, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones might be most impressed with Parsons as a competitor.
"I thought (Tony) Romo was probably as pure a competitor, certainly equal to anybody I've been around. He'd flip a coin for us right here to see who gets this white line first," Jones said. "He just came looking
for gaming and competitiveness, and Tony was competitive in every way, physically and otherwise.
"Parsons is unique in that he's competitive in the most challenging physical areas. Think about that just a minute. He's competitive in the defensive line area. He's competitive where you are the force and your open field physical area, you are the force. I don't want to make more of it than it is, but he brings a competitive spirit that is Mike Tyson-esque."
-Rob Phillips (8/6/22)
