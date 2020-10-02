Catch-Up: Recapping This Week's Trendy Headlines

Cowboys Catch-Up

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

  • The Cowboys matched up with arguably the best team in the NFC and came up short last Sunday. On Cowboys Break, Dave, Nick, Derek, and Ambar cut to the chase: What went wrong against Seattle. [Watch the whole segment].
  • When fans suggested the Cowboys came into the season with the best receiving core in the NFL they likely weren't thinking of Cedrick Wilson, but his breakthrough game against Seattle adds yet another dimension to the Cowboys offense. "During training camp, Wilson credited his success to getting plenty of offseason work with Prescott, who built a football-field in his backyard and would routinely have the skill players over to work on routes," Nick Eatman writes. "Wilson said he was a regular in attendance at Dak's house, and said perhaps that helped him on Sunday." [Eatman on why Wilson was prepared for this moment].
  • It's no secret that Russell Wilson cooked the Cowboys' secondary. So the question needed to be asked: Should Dallas be looking outside of The Star for some relief in their secondary? Rob Philips and David Helman each give their answers. [Read Monday’s mailbag.]

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

  • Mike McCarthy spoke to the media on Friday and talked about the team's final preparations for the Cleveland Browns and provides updates on the health of various players. [Watch McCarthy’s press conference].
  • Football analyst Bucky Brooks takes a closer look at this week's matchup with the Browns, focusing on some key players from the other side in the weekly "Behind The Line" article. This week, Bucky spotlights the other Cleveland tailback, who has been a No. 1 back in the past. Read Behind The Line to know more about the Browns.

