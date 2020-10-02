Catch-Up: Recapping This Week's Trendy Headlines

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- The Cowboys matched up with arguably the best team in the NFC and came up short last Sunday. On Cowboys Break, Dave, Nick, Derek, and Ambar cut to the chase: What went wrong against Seattle. [Watch the whole segment].
- When fans suggested the Cowboys came into the season with the best receiving core in the NFL they likely weren't thinking of Cedrick Wilson, but his breakthrough game against Seattle adds yet another dimension to the Cowboys offense. "During training camp, Wilson credited his success to getting plenty of offseason work with Prescott, who built a football-field in his backyard and would routinely have the skill players over to work on routes," Nick Eatman writes. "Wilson said he was a regular in attendance at Dak's house, and said perhaps that helped him on Sunday." [Eatman on why Wilson was prepared for this moment].
- It's no secret that Russell Wilson cooked the Cowboys' secondary. So the question needed to be asked: Should Dallas be looking outside of The Star for some relief in their secondary? Rob Philips and David Helman each give their answers. [Read Monday’s mailbag.]
Tuesday
- · The Browns are trying to prove they're more than just a hot start, and the Cowboys need to turn things around quickly. [Kyle Youmans with the 5 biggest storylines for each team heading into Sunday’s game].
- · The problems with the secondary are pretty apparent, but what about solutions? "McCarthy's tenure won't be made or broken during September of his first season," David Helman writes. "Along that same line of thought, this coaching staff has not truly had a chance to mold this roster in its image, as the vast majority of this year's team are holdovers from another era. If ever there was a group to experiment, Jones seemed to suggest, this might be it." [Read Helman on how the coaches can work around their coverage issues].
Wednesday
- · Aldon Smith's comeback is arguably the most shocking storyline of the Cowboys' season. Everyone wanted to know if we would get the Aldon Smith of old. Defensive coordinator says we didn't. We got a new one. [Jonny Auping on how Smith’s game has changed].
- · Football season feels all-encompassing sometimes, but we are in the middle of the election season. [Read about how the Cowboys are teaming up to encourage voter turnout].
- · Last week Ezekiel Elliott said that dominating the time of possession, "starts with me." He followed it up with a dismal performance in Seattle. This week he claimed without hesitation that he isn't worried about the offense. [Watch all of Elliott’s comments to the media].
Thursday
- Dak Prescott put up career-high numbers last week in the loss to Seattle, but it wasn't enough to get a win. Rob Phillips analyzes what Dak and the crew want to clean up this week vs. Cleveland.
- In three games, the Cowboys have already had four 100-yard receivers. That's a franchise first. [Check out 11 more Big Facts heading into the weekend.]
- Kay Adams from NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" joined Dave and Kelsey to catch up on the league and preview Browns/Cowboys. [Watch the full segment here].
Friday
- Mike McCarthy spoke to the media on Friday and talked about the team's final preparations for the Cleveland Browns and provides updates on the health of various players. [Watch McCarthy’s press conference].
- Football analyst Bucky Brooks takes a closer look at this week's matchup with the Browns, focusing on some key players from the other side in the weekly "Behind The Line" article. This week, Bucky spotlights the other Cleveland tailback, who has been a No. 1 back in the past. Read Behind The Line to know more about the Browns.
