Catch-Up: Reviewing This Week's Top Headlines

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- Dak Prescott's season ended with an ankle injury last Sunday. Even before the injury, Prescott's future with the team seemed uncertain, but mere hours after the injury Stephen Jones emphatically told the media that the quarterback was "our future" and that he expected a full recovery. [Rob Phillips on Jones’ comments and what they mean.]
- Lost amid the deflating news of Prescott's injury was setback just as serious: Trysten Hill's torn ACL will end his second season just as he was starting to deliver on the potential that made him a second-round pick. [David Helman on Hill’s injury.]
- Sure, the Cowboys lost their MVP-caliber quarterback for the season. But they still have a talented roster in a division that's up for grabs. Jesse Holley, Nate Newton, and the Hangin' With the Boys crew say the team needs to move forward. [Watch the full Hangin’ With the Boys segment\]
(Tuesday)
- Andy Dalton will start his first game for the Cowboys this Sunday against the Cardinals. Kyle Youmans and Isaiah Stanback break down the kinds of problems he'll have to solve while facing the Arizona defense. [Watch Film Room to find out what’s in store for Dalton.]
- You might think of Michael Gallup as the Cowboys "other receiver," but he might be the most clutch player on the team. "Late game heroics have been a steady theme for the third-year receiver through the first month of the season," David Helman writes. "As it turns out, Gallup doesn't necessarily need Dak Prescott to make them happen." [Helman on Gallup’s clutch trait.]
(Wednesday)
- The Arizona Cardinals are up next and Mickey Spagnola says that if the Cowboys are going to defeat an offense led by Kyler Murray and designed by Kliff Kingsbury the Dallas defense will have to take another big step forward. [Watch the full segment of Mick Shots]
- What do you do with the expectations you had for the Cowboys prior to Prescott's injury? Rob Phillips claims you shouldn't just throw them aside. "We do know this: as of Wednesday, Oct. 14, the Cowboys are in first place," Phillips writes. "If Dalton can keep the offense humming behind a banged-up offensive line, if the defense and special teams can get a little healthier and make incremental improvement, the division title can stay within reach." [Read the rest of Phillips’ 3 & Out]
Thursday
- The Cowboys' typically great offensive line has been decimated by injuries this season. On Cowboys Break, Nick, Derek, Ambar, and Dave debate whether it will be able to handle the constantly blitzing Arizona defense. [Watch the full Cowboys Break segment]
- Can the Cowboys' defense realistically stop the quarterback/wide receiver combo of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins? Can anyone? NFL analyst Bucky Brooks took a look at the film and has the answers. [Read Brooks on this week’s Behind The Line]
- It's hard to imagine anyone organizing all their thoughts about the Dak Prescott injury this week, but David Helman narrowed his down to seven. "Prescott was making that jump right before our eyes," Helman writes. "He might not yet be on the level of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, but he is undoubtedly making that leap. At the age of 27, it's easy to argue that he's at least one of the 5-6 best quarterbacks in the NFL." [Read Helman contextualize all of this in Writer’s Block]
Friday
- Did you know the Cowboys haven't led at the 2:00 warning – in either half – this year? The Cowboys have also beaten the Cardinals six times in the last 20 years with six different quarterbacks. Can you name them? And did you know DeAndre Hopkins actually visited the Cowboys before the 2013 Draft? Check out a stat-filled edition of Big Facts, compiled by Nick Eatman and Kyle Youmans.
- Andy Dalton will officially take over at quarterback for the Cowboys on Monday, but it won't be his first time in a big moment. "When Andy Dalton steps into the huddle on Monday night against Arizona, he'll be making his 134th NFL start," David Helman writes. "It's safe to say replacing Dak Prescott in the starting lineup isn't exactly uncharted territory for him." [Read Helman on why Dalton will be unfazed by the spotlight]
- CeeDee Lamb is on the verge of history. "The NFL record for most consecutive games with at least five receptions to start a career is five," Jonny Auping writes. "As of now, Lamb shares that record with former Dallas Cowboy Terry Glenn. That can change this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. If Lamb can manage to bring in five catches against the Cardinals, he will set a new NFL record." [Auping on why Lamb can find a spark with any quarterback].
Saturday
- Both quarterbacks in Monday night's matchup are products of the state of Texas. Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback, and Bucky Brooks break down the matchup between Andy Dalton and Kyler Murray. [Watch this week’ episode of Special Edition]
