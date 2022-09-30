Catch-Up: Short Week Still Full Of Big Headlines

Catch-Up

The Cowboys head into their Week 4 matchup with the Commanders fresh off their first divisional win of the season against the Giants with big games from DeMarcus Lawrence, Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb. Before we turn the page to Sunday, let's take a look back at all of the reaction from last week and look ahead to this week.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday:

- With the 'Boys playing on Monday Night Football, there was plenty of game reaction to be had following the 23-16 win at MetLife Stadium. Cooper Rush has filled in wonderfully for Dak Prescott since Week 1, and Nick Eatman gave his thoughts on Rush's performance on Monday and overall. "Sure, he might seem like the "bus driver" type and maybe that's the case. But if so, he was driving the hell out of that bus up and down the field. It just didn't seem like his "passengers" wanted to cooperate for a while," Eatman writes. [Eatman: This "Bus Driver" Thrives In Rush-Hour]

- There were plenty of big plays that carried the Cowboys to their win on Monday night, including DeMarcus Lawrence's three sacks and CeeDee Lamb's miraculous one-handed catch. Let's take a look back at Dallas' top plays against the Giants. [Week 3: Cowboys' Top Plays at Giants | 2022]

Tuesday:

- Much could be said about the Cowboys identity through just three weeks of the season given their 2-1 record despite the loss of Dak Prescott. Was Monday night's win a potential turning point win? What is the team's identity after three games? The Talkin' Cowboys crew discussed. [Talkin' Cowboys: A Turning Point Victory?]

- The running game found its' stride against the Giants with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combining for 178 rushing yards, but Cooper Rush also passed for 215 yards and a touchdown. The theme here is all about the "rush" and Hangin' with the Boys went through all of it and more. [Hangin' With The Boys: Rushing Around]

Wednesday:

- Michael Gallup has all yet but to return to the field following his rehab from ACL surgery, but the wide receiver said on Wednesday the final hurdle to clear the mental aspect. "The 26-year-old will instantly inject a barrel of gunpowder into the Cowboys passing attack, a unit that's definitely struggled at times over the first three games while also making just enough big plays to mostly negate the errors (see vs. NYG as one example)," Patrik Walker writes. [Gallup Nearing 2022 Debut: 'It's Just Mental Now']

- The Commanders come to AT&T Stadium on Sunday for a bout with the Cowboys as they come off a disappointing 24-8 loss to the Eagles last week. Former Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz will back his return to Dallas with another former division rival, but that's just one of the many storylines in this week's Big Picture. [Big Picture: 5 Storylines For Cowboys & Commanders]

Thursday:

- Facts are cool. But big facts are even better. Kyle Youmans runs through all of the facts ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, from Cooper Rush potentially making history to some hard-hitting data on the Cowboys. That and much more in this week's Big Facts. [Big Facts: Most Sacks vs. Most Sacked & Top 5 Duo]

- Could Sunday be a trap game for the Cowboys against the Commanders? That was the discussion on Thursday's edition of Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk along with all of the key matchups and potential impact of the return of key players from injury. [Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk: Trap Game Ahead?]

Friday:

- Despite coming off of a rough week against the Eagles, the Commanders still possess a roster full of playmakers and impact guys on both sides of the ball. From Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, to Montez Sweat and Daron Payne and the rest of the Washington defensive line, Bucky Brooks highlights them all in Blue Chips. [Blue Chips: Finding Washington's Best 8 Players]