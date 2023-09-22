Cowboys-Cardinals: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

For the second consecutive week, the Dallas Cowboys are being inundated with questions regarding an upcoming opponent potentially being a trap game — the Arizona Cardinals being led by Josh Dobbs and who will take the field without defensive lineman Carlos Watkins and three-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker.

Last week, they proved they wouldn't play down to Zach Wilson, hunting him all day, and Dallas' defense has made it clear that the plan is the same for Dobbs: to hunt.

With an opportunity to go 3-0 on the early season, the Cowboys have their sights on treating every week as if they're 0-0, staying even keel despite having decimated the two New York clubs to the tune of 70-10.

Dobbs does present some challenges at the position, however, as the Cowboys discovered when they traveled to Nashville in 2022 to face him, in a contest that was scrappy at the outset before the Cowboys ultimately downed the Tennessee Titans.

Will they avoid allowing that to happen this time around? And in a contest that might see one or more star players returning to the field for Dallas??

It's almost time to find out.

