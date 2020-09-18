Cowboys Catch-Up: Recapping This Week's News

The Cowboys are trying to bounce back this Sunday when the Falcons come to town. But Atlanta heads to AT&T Stadium also looking to avoid an 0-2 start.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- · When Leighton Vander Esch left last Sunday's game with an apparent injury it was a fretful sight for Cowboy fans. Thankfully the injury was unrelated to his neck surgery last January, but a fractured collarbone is no small matter either. [Rob Phillips on what we know about Vander Esch right now.]
- · Somehow Vander Esch's fractured collarbone wasn't the worst injury sustained by a Cowboys starter last Sunday. [David Helman on where Blake Jarwin’s likely ACL surgery leaves the Cowboys tight end situation.]
- · On Hangin' With the Boys, Nate Newton, Jesse Holley, and the crew debate whether Kellen Moore really should be calling the plays on Mike McCarthy's new team. [Watch the full episode here.]
Tuesday
- VP of player personnel Will McClay hopped on the Player's Lounge with Barry Church, Newy Scruggs, and Danny McCray to talk about how the roster might evolve as the season goes on. [Check out everything McClay had to say coming off of the Cowboys loss to the Rams.]
- The Cowboys' failed 4th and 3 attempt in the fourth quarter seemed to symbolize a new philosophy for this season's approach to game management. "Not everyone will agree with the thought process – and the Cowboys assuredly won't go for it every time they're inside the red zone. But it certainly sounds like it could be a theme for the future, and the Cowboys' coaches sound just fine with that." [Helman on why we’re likely to see similar decisions going forward.]
- Both the Cowboys and the Falcons head into Sunday's matchup with a whole lot of talent and an 0-1 record. [Kyle Youmans with the five biggest storylines for each team.]
Wednesday
- Sean Lee and Cameron Erving's injuries have become clear and one thing is for certain: neither will be available in the next few games. [Read the specifics of both players’ injuries and the timetables for their returns.]
- The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the nominees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. [Find out which nine former Cowboys were nominated].
- Ezekiel Elliott called Sunday's loss to the Rams a "weird game" and claims everything is in place for them to defeat talented teams like the Falcons. [Watch Zeke’s full comments]
Thursday
- Trevon Diggs will play his second NFL game at cornerback on Sunday against a pair of Falcons receivers with elite talent, but McCarthy says he trusts his rookie against Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.
- "He's earned a starting position at corner for so many good reasons," McCarthy said. "He'll line up and play and the game will unfold the way it does. But he's a very impressive young man." [Rob Phillips on the immediate emergence of Diggs at cornerback]
- The Falcons and Cowboys are both loaded with weapons. On the Cowboys Break, Derek, Ambar, David, and Nick wonder if Dallas can win a track meet with Atlanta. [Watch the full episode here].
- There was something missing from the Cowboys offensive attack in the season opener: the deep ball. Dak Prescott said Thursday that he wants to attack defenses down field. [Watch Dak’s full comments]
Friday
- NFL analyst Bucky Brooks took a look at the game tape and provides the "keys to victory" for both the Falcons and Cowboys. [Read Bucky’s full breakdown here.]
- While it will be less than full capacity at AT&T Stadium, fans will be allowed at the game Sunday. There are some new policies and protocols for fans attending the game. Check out all of the new procedures on game day.
