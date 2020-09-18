Cowboys Catch-Up: Recapping This Week's News

The Cowboys are trying to bounce back this Sunday when the Falcons come to town. But Atlanta heads to AT&T Stadium also looking to avoid an 0-2 start.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

  • Trevon Diggs will play his second NFL game at cornerback on Sunday against a pair of Falcons receivers with elite talent, but McCarthy says he trusts his rookie against Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.
  • "He's earned a starting position at corner for so many good reasons," McCarthy said. "He'll line up and play and the game will unfold the way it does. But he's a very impressive young man." [Rob Phillips on the immediate emergence of Diggs at cornerback]
  • The Falcons and Cowboys are both loaded with weapons. On the Cowboys Break, Derek, Ambar, David, and Nick wonder if Dallas can win a track meet with Atlanta. [Watch the full episode here].
  • There was something missing from the Cowboys offensive attack in the season opener: the deep ball. Dak Prescott said Thursday that he wants to attack defenses down field. [Watch Dak’s full comments]

Friday

