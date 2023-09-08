Game Specs

Cowboys-Giants: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Sep 08, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas — Lights, camera, action. After months of waiting for the first moment to see what the new-look offense can do for the Dallas Cowboys, the world will get its chance when they square off against the New York Giants to open a pivotal regular season — Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy both looking to put on a show in 2023.

McCarthy is now calling the offensive plays for Prescott and the offense, having parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and adding Brandin Cooks to a receiver group headlined by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup is sure to test the young corps of defensive backs in New York.

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 10
  • Time: 8:20 pm ET
  • Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

This weekend will also officially mark the first time since 2016 that Ezekiel Elliott is not on the roster, putting a lot of pressure on Tony Pollard to step into the role as Dallas' lead back and parting ways with Dalton Schultz gives the young Cowboys' tight ends a chance to shine.

But in a contest against a team that features Saquon Barkley, and now Jalin Hyatt and Darren Waller, the Cowboys defense get a chance to show the last two seasons of dominance was no fluke; and that they're ready to try to find another gear that would make them outright special.

Don't miss a second of the action on Sunday night when the two rivals lock horns.

Football is back and, now, the games count.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

  • How to watch: NBC Sports (national),NBC 5 DFW (Local)
  • Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (National): Compass Media/Westwood One Radio
  • Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

  • TV: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (sideline)
  • Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales
  • Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

