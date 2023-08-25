Cowboys-Raiders: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, Texas — It’s safe to go ahead and count Dak Prescott and other key starters out of this contest, but this could still get very intriguing, because it's unknown if the Raiders will actually risk getting any snaps to Jimmy Garoppolo with the hopes of this matchup serving as his dress rehearsal in his new outfit after signing the former 49ers quarterback to a three-year deal this offseason.

There's clearly the issue of his health, or lack thereof, over the past few seasons so in the likely event he's not allowed to take the field until September, it'll be one of the currently three other quarterbacks on the roster — though it's less likely you'll see Brian Hoyer taking a chunk of snaps with the Raiders needing to evaluate both Chase Garbers and rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Saturday, Aug 26

Saturday, Aug 26 Time : 8 pm ET

: 8 pm ET Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Either way, it's a great chance for the Cowboys to put the finishing touches on their training camp and preseason evaluation process because there's nothing left to do after this game except hack the roster down to a final 53-man headcount.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: KTVT CBS 11 (Local)

KTVT CBS 11 (Local) How to watch (Spanish) : TELEXITOS, TELEVISA

: TELEXITOS, TELEVISA Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (Spanish) : KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW::

TV : Bill Jones (play-by-play), Kyle Youmans, Isaiah Stanback, Hailey Sutton (sideline)

: Bill Jones (play-by-play), Kyle Youmans, Isaiah Stanback, Hailey Sutton (sideline) Radio (English) : Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

: Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Ambar Garcia (sideline)

