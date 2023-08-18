Cowboys-Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

OXNARD, Calif. — Whenever the Seahawks and the Cowboys meet, be it preseason or in the regular season, there always seems to be some type of fireworks that pushes the vitriol to another level.

There was Golden Tate's controversial blindside block on Sean Lee in 2012. There was Tony Romo's spin and pinpoint toss to Terence Williams for an incredible "twinkletoes" style catch on third-and-20 that led the Cowboys to victory in the 2014 regular season. There was Ezekiel Elliott turning Kam Chancellor's preseason welcome card in 2016 into an afternoon filled with regret.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Saturday, Aug 19

Saturday, Aug 19 Time: 10 pm ET

10 pm ET Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

And, of course, there was the preseason hit by Cliff Avril — in the aforementioned 2016 preseason game — that ended Romo's career with the Cowboys and ushered in the era of Dak Prescott.

I think you get the point: these two teams do not like each other.

On that note, tee up another round, as a primer to the bigger matchup to come in Week 13, which will mark the first time they've faced off in the regular season since 2020.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: NFL Network (national), KTVT CBS 11 (Local)

NFL Network (national), KTVT CBS 11 (Local) How to watch (Spanish): TELEXITOS, TELEVISA

TELEXITOS, TELEVISA Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Bill Jones (play-by-play), Kyle Youmans, Isaiah Stanback, Nick Eatman (sideline)

Bill Jones (play-by-play), Kyle Youmans, Isaiah Stanback, Nick Eatman (sideline) Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Ambar Garcia (sideline)

