Cowboys vs. Bengals: How To Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, Texas — It's only Week 2 in the NFL, but the Dallas Cowboys are already facing a game that feels like a must-win even if, logistically speaking, it isn't; but you'll want to tune in to see what happens.

They'll need to defeat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday if for no other reason(s) than to avoid an 0-2 start to the season (teams who fall into this hole often don't fare well to end the season) and to rinse the horrible taste of Week 1 from their mouths.

Having held Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to only 19 points in a losing effort, the onus is either on the offense to figure out how to produce with Cooper Rush replacing an injured Dak Prescott, on the defense to put points on the board themselves, or possibly both - considering what Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Co. can do to a scoreboard.

And considering they suffered a gut-wrenching loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular season opener, they join Cowboys in trying desperately to avoid starting this season with two losses in as many games. That sets the stage for a very important battle for both clubs, and you won't want to miss a minute of the action when it gets underway in North Texas.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 18

Sunday, Sept. 18 Time : 3:25 p.m. CT

: 3:25 p.m. CT Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: CBS 11 DFW (Local), CBS (National)

CBS 11 DFW (Local), CBS (National) Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National) : SiriusXM NFL

: SiriusXM NFL Listen (Spanish) : KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV : Tony Romo, Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson

: Tony Romo, Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson Radio (English) : Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

: Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Carlos Nava

