Deep Blue Documentaries

Deep Blue: 90's Dynasty Began in "Ninety-Won" 

Jul 06, 2023 at 09:59 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

LIVE--Deep-Blue-'Ninety-Won'thumb-

Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be shown each weekend of the preseason and beyond.

Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.

Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with "Ninety-Won," the story of the 1991 Cowboys season that ignited the storied dynasty of the 1990s. This documentary aired in Season 8 in 2022, written and produced by the team of Kurt Daniels, Connor McMahon and Thomas Blakey. It showcases a season in which the young Cowboys finished 11-5 and made the playoffs for the first time in six years, but also how that year prepared them for what was about to occur – three Super Bowls in the next four seasons.

Related Content

news

Deep Blue: Walls & Diggs Provide "24/7 Coverage"

Everson Walls and Trevon Diggs had completely different paths, but they've ended up in the same place – the record books. Deep Blue's "24/7 Coverage" tells the journey of two players forever linked in history.

news

Dak's Story Featured in Deep Blue: "Mind Games"

Season of 8 of the documentary series Deep Blue is back, kicking off with "Mind Games," a closer look on a topic bigger than football. Watch now!

Advertising