Deep Blue: 90's Dynasty Began in "Ninety-Won" 

Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.

Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with "Ninety-Won," the story of the 1991 Cowboys season that ignited the storied dynasty of the 1990s. This documentary aired in Season 8 in 2022, written and produced by the team of Kurt Daniels, Connor McMahon and Thomas Blakey. It showcases a season in which the young Cowboys finished 11-5 and made the playoffs for the first time in six years, but also how that year prepared them for what was about to occur – three Super Bowls in the next four seasons.