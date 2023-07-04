Deep Blue: Big Changes Occurred in 'Switzer-land' 

Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with 'Welcome to Switzer-land," a documentary on the tenure of former head coach Barry Switzer.

A story written and produced by Rob Phillips and Kent Garrison in Season 5 (2019), this piece focused on Switzer's arrival to the Cowboys in 1994 after winning two straight Super Bowls and how he had to replace Jimmy Johnson's success on the field but coach the team his way. Switzer led the Cowboys to the Super Bowl title in 1995, the last coach to deliver the trophy for the Cowboys.