Deep Blue: Big Changes Occurred in 'Switzer-land' 

FRISCO, Texas - As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we inch closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.
Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be shown each weekend of the preseason and beyond.
Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include several Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.
Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with 'Welcome to Switzer-land," a documentary on the tenure of former head coach Barry Switzer.
A story written and produced by Rob Phillips and Kent Garrison in Season 5 (2019), this piece focused on Switzer's arrival to the Cowboys in 1994 after winning two straight Super Bowls and how he had to replace Jimmy Johnson's success on the field but coach the team his way. Switzer led the Cowboys to the Super Bowl title in 1995, the last coach to deliver the trophy for the Cowboys.
This documentary was nominated for a Lone Star Sports Emmy in the Best Documentary category.