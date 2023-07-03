Doc of the Day

Deep Blue: 'Holley-Wood' Reality & Percy's 1 Catch 

Jul 03, 2023 at 01:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Deep-Blue--‘Holley-Wood’-Reality-&-Percy’s-1-Catch-hero

FRISCO, Texas - As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we inch closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.

Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be shown each weekend of the preseason and beyond.

Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include several Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.

Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, starting today with a pair of long-shot receivers that had their moment in the sun.

Jesse Holley was the first player in NFL history to earn a training camp invite from a reality TV show. What he did from there was all on his own, as he turned his "reality" dreams into his own NFL reality that included a memorable moment in San Francisco.

Holley actually served as an executive producer, along with Nick Eatman and Steve Sullivan to produce “From Reality to Holley-wood,” which was nominated for Best Documentary for a Lone Star Sports Emmy.

Decades earlier, Percy Howard was a little-used wide receiver that caught just one pass in his career – but it happened to be in the Super Bowl. Check out Howard's unusual story, chronicled in "One Catch: The Struggle & Redemption of Percy Howard," which was written and produced by Kurt Daniels and edited by Madison Aman.

This documentary was also nominated for a Lone Star Sports Emmy.

Related Content

news

Untold Draft Moments Featured in "War Stories"

Watch Some of the best moments of the Cowboys' NFL Draft in the latest Deep Blue documentary, featuring tales on Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Dak & Zeke and players they didn't take!

news

CeeDee & Williams Videos Earn Lone Star Emmys

The Cowboys Media Team took home two more Lone Star Emmy awards this week.

news

Doc of the Day: When The "88s" Get Together

You can't wear the No. 88 for the Cowboys and not be a great wide receiver, something that began with Drew Pearson, followed by Michael Irvin and then Dez Bryant. Back in 2017, we put all three of them in a room together to discuss a variety of topics.

news

Doc of the Day: The Jerry Jones Story – "Own It"

From humble beginnings to a jacket of gold, Jerry Jones embarked on a journey that would re-define his life, his league and his legacy. Share the heartache, relive the glory and feel the passion of the man behind the star.

news

Doc of the Day: The "Building Blocks" of Moose

"Building Blocks: The Daryl Johnston Story" shows how a player used work ethic and determination to succeed, building off the upbringing he received in a blue-collar town of Youngstown, N.Y.

news

Doc of the Day: LA Goes "Compton to Canton"

"From Compton to Canton" is a story about Larry Allen, arguably the best guard in NFL history.

news

Doc of the Day: When Bill Parcells Took Over

In 2003, the Cowboys were coming off three straight losing seasons of a 5-11 record. Something needed to change and owner Jerry Jones did the "unthinkable" by hiring Bill Parcells to come in and right the ship.

news

Doc of the Day: Crawford Shares Frightful Night

Faced with too many obstacles to count, Tyrone Crawford has overcome them all, dodging stereotypes, disabilities and a near-death experience, leaving him constantly "On The Edge." Check out the next episode of Deep Blue, presented by Pepsi with "From The Edge."

news

Doc of the Day: Roger Staubach's Last Rally

Down 34-21 in the final five minutes of the game, the Cowboys were able to shock the Redskins thanks to a pair of Staubach-led drives that ended with touchdowns.

news

Doc of the Day: Roy Williams Was "The Late Hit"

It begs the question, did Williams play in the wrong era? Could he have been a dynamic player, possibly even a Hall of Famer had he played in the 1970s, the 80s or even the 90s?

news

Doc of the Day: Witten Was "Driven" To Succeed

The film focuses less on the many accomplishments of Witten, who is likely headed to Canton, Ohio one day. But it tells the story that Witten rarely shared in the public – a story of abuse, a story of perseverance and above all, a story of redemption.

Advertising