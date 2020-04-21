Doc of the Day

Doc of the Day: The "Building Blocks" of Moose

Apr 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

With the sports world hitting the pause button, there is an obvious huge void for fans, starving for sports entertainment.

The Dallas Cowboys media team has produced over 25 documentaries over the last five years and has decided to use this idle time to feature many of them, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from all 60 seasons of Dallas Cowboys Football.

Today, we continue the series with a closer look Daryl Johnston, focusing on his days before he was "Moose."

"Building Blocks: The Daryl Johnston Story" shows how a player used work ethic and determination to succeed, building off the upbringing he received in a blue-collar town of Youngstown, N.Y.

Johnston carried that success to Syracuse University and then later the Dallas Cowboys, where he one of the leaders on one of the greatest dynasties in all of sports.

The film was written and produced by Kurt Daniels and edited and directed by Roxanne Medina.

(Note: All of the films can be seen either on DallasCowboys.com, or the Cowboys NOW app, featuring Connected TV applications – Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire.)

