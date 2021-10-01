Notebook

Notebook: Big Praise For Dak; Kelvin Joseph Update

Oct 01, 2021 at 03:53 PM
FRISCO, Texas – One glance at the stats shows Dak Prescott is off to a great start this season.

Through three games, Prescott leads all starters in completion percentage (77.5%) and ranks ninth in passer rating (110.1).

But Prescott's command of the Cowboys' offense has drawn comparisons to some of the all-time greats.

"When you watch Dak right now, it reminds me of Peyton Manning, it reminds me of Drew Brees in terms of his pocket awareness," Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said. "… I think he's playing such elite level football, both with his arm but also with his mind and his feel for the game, that it's unbelievably impressive watching him."

Prescott and the Cowboys (2-1) face the undefeated Panthers (3-0) Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

"That's a hell of a compliment," Prescott said. "Those are two guys that I idolized when I first started playing this position, being a kid from Louisiana obviously seeing Drew Brees and knowing Peyton Manning is from there as well. … They were playing the game before the snap that allowed them to be ahead of the defense post snap. So it's a hell of a compliment. Just got to continue to get better, though."

-Rob Phillips (10/1)

Bossman Back? It sounds like Kelvin Joseph is inching closer to a return. Questions have persisted about the Cowboys' second-round draft pick since he injured his groin at the end of the preseason and was placed on injured reserve. To hear it from Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones, it was more than just the groin injury that was bothering him, but he's getting close to being ready to practice. "It's starting to be any day now," Jones said. "Unfortunately, while he was overcoming his injury, he also – it wasn't COVID, but came down with an illness that he had to work through, as well. Which put him back in terms of his rehab and getting in shape." Joseph has been on injured reserve since the season started, so he has passed the important three-game mark to be eligible to return. He's not ready quite yet, but Jones suggested the Cowboys could start his three-week window, which would allow him to practice while the coaching staff evaluates his readiness to return. "Hopefully, he's getting to a point now where we can start the clock on him coming off the designated to return list and get him working back into practice," Jones said. -David Helman (10/1)
Erving Remembers Ups And Downs In Dallas Last season, Cam Erving was brought in to provide insurance for the Cowboys' offensive line. After various injuries across the unit, that insurance was desperately needed, but unfortunately the free agent signing of Erving didn't work out, mostly due to the fact that he was among the linemen who battled significant injuries. Erving was placed on the injured reserve with two separate knee injuries in his season as a Cowboy.  Now, the offensive tackle will face his former team after carving out a productive role with the Carolina Panthers, and he had positive things to say this week about the Cowboys, despite the difficult season.  "It was awesome. It's a blessing to be a part of any franchise in the NFL. There are ups and downs everywhere, but it was definitely a great experience being there."  Erving also said that experiencing the outside love and hate of the team from the inside was a unique experience. "It was kind of cool in that sense," he said with a smile. "Now, a year later, I'm going to go back to that stadium. It's going to be an awesome experience."  The 2015 first-round pick was brought to Dallas to serve as a swing tackle ready to fill in wherever needed. Erving took the time to say that he understood that when he joined the team, taking the time to praise Tyron Smith, La'el Collins, and Terence Steele, but said that positional fluidity is difficult. Now, he is a full-time left tackle for a Panthers team that is just ahead of the Cowboys in passing yards per game.  "I understood that and understood my role on the team [last year]," Erving said. "But being here and having the opportunity to play one position and play that in the offseason, training camp, and all the way through Week 3, it's just been awesome." -Jonny Auping (10/1)
