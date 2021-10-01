Notebook: Big Praise For Dak; Kelvin Joseph Update

1 / 3

Big Praise For Dak

One glance at the stats shows Dak Prescott is off to a great start this season.

Through three games, Prescott leads all starters in completion percentage (77.5%) and ranks ninth in passer rating (110.1).

But Prescott's command of the Cowboys' offense has drawn comparisons to some of the all-time greats.

"When you watch Dak right now, it reminds me of Peyton Manning, it reminds me of Drew Brees in terms of his pocket awareness," Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said. "… I think he's playing such elite level football, both with his arm but also with his mind and his feel for the game, that it's unbelievably impressive watching him."

Prescott and the Cowboys (2-1) face the undefeated Panthers (3-0) Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

"That's a hell of a compliment," Prescott said. "Those are two guys that I idolized when I first started playing this position, being a kid from Louisiana obviously seeing Drew Brees and knowing Peyton Manning is from there as well. … They were playing the game before the snap that allowed them to be ahead of the defense post snap. So it's a hell of a compliment. Just got to continue to get better, though."

-Rob Phillips (10/1)