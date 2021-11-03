Notebook: Kearse Took Over Play-Calling Duties 

FRISCO, Texas – While the Cowboys had two weeks to get a new quarterback ready for the Vikings, they also had a new play-caller on defense as well.
It certainly wasn't as visual, but safety Jayron Kearse was the new signal-caller on defense, taking over the duties for Micah Parsons.
Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the switch in his press conference on Monday. Kearse was seen wearing the 'green dot' on the back of his helmet, which signals that he is wearing the headset in the helmet that can hear the calls from defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
"There's some game planning components to it. We made the change. Micah was still a part of the rotation. But I thought Jayron did an excellent job with the communication," McCarthy said. "He's an excellent communicator. It was probably as clean as a performance as we've had."
Parsons seemed to play his best game as well, recording 11 tackles and was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
-Nick Eatman (11/13)
Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DENvsDAL | Week 9