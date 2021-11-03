Notebook: Kearse Took Over Play-Calling Duties 

1 / 3

Dak's Practice Plan

Quarterback Dak Prescott (calf) will participate in a shorter, lighter team practice than usual Wednesday, partly because the Cowboys are coming off a Sunday night road game, and partly because they're going to spend a little more time in the film room studying the Denver Broncos, an uncommon opponent.

"He would probably have been limited in a normal Wednesday," McCarthy said. "And this is a limited practice, so he gets to carry the full status."

McCarthy said Monday that Prescott could be full-go in Thursday's practice if all goes well.

"Just really how he comes out of today's practice," McCarthy said. "It's no different than any player once he goes through the release to play through the rehab process. He's crossed that hurdle. He has a certain number of reps to take today and we'll evaluate in the morning."

-Rob Phillips (11/3)