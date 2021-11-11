Notes: Amari Aims To Keep Eyes On "The Prize" 

1 / 6

Strong Side, Left Side

He's not the first one to make the analogy, but Terence Steele put it simply when he was asked about the differences between playing right tackle and left tackle.

"It's just the whole biomechanics of switching everything," he said. "It's kind of like trying to write with you left hand."

Steele wasn't the only Cowboys lineman who struggled in the loss to Denver, but his problems were easy to focus on given the position switch – not to mention the two allowed sacks. Despite that, the Cowboys are sticking with Steele on the left side in the event that Tyron Smith won't be available again this weekend.

With one game under his belt, Steele was confident that he's not far off from where he needs to be.

-David Helman (11/11)