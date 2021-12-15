Notes: CeeDee The Rusher; Amazing Brace & More

FRISCO, Texas – Lamb carried the ball twice for 15 yards Sunday in the win against Washington. The week before, he rushed for 33 yards on a lateral to the perimeter against New Orleans.
It's easy to guess that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is experimenting with Lamb's ability as a runner because of injuries to both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, though Lamb said that's not necessarily the case.
"It's all in the game plan. Whatever Kellen feels is necessary and that will work, we'll run it in the game," he said. "Obviously, throughout the week it's just kind of putting in plays and having it in your inventory for Sunday. If need be, I'm here no matter what the call is."
Lamb did take a particularly hard shot on the second of his two carries Sunday, but he said that's all in the game.
"I'm a football player," he said. "I love the game, and that's just what comes with it. You've got to understand and pick your fights. Obviously, I lost that one."
-David Helman (12/15)
It's not as if he's pounding the rock between the tackles 20 times a game, but CeeDee Lamb has shown his usefulness as a runner recently.