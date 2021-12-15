Notebook

Notes: CeeDee The Rusher; Amazing Brace & More

Dec 15, 2021 at 05:00 PM
FRISCO, Texas – Lamb carried the ball twice for 15 yards Sunday in the win against Washington. The week before, he rushed for 33 yards on a lateral to the perimeter against New Orleans.

It's easy to guess that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is experimenting with Lamb's ability as a runner because of injuries to both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, though Lamb said that's not necessarily the case.

"It's all in the game plan. Whatever Kellen feels is necessary and that will work, we'll run it in the game," he said. "Obviously, throughout the week it's just kind of putting in plays and having it in your inventory for Sunday. If need be, I'm here no matter what the call is."

Lamb did take a particularly hard shot on the second of his two carries Sunday, but he said that's all in the game.

"I'm a football player," he said. "I love the game, and that's just what comes with it. You've got to understand and pick your fights. Obviously, I lost that one."

-David Helman (12/15)

Notes: CeeDee The Rusher; Amazing Brace & More

It's not as if he's pounding the rock between the tackles 20 times a game, but CeeDee Lamb has shown his usefulness as a runner recently.

Amazing Brace?

It could've been the 10 days he had in between games, but Ezekiel Elliott said his knee was feeling better in the last game than he's experienced in a while.

Zeke also said it could've been the knee brace he wore, something he hasn't done since high school.

"I wore a knee brace and that helped give me some stability on my knee," Zeke said of playing against Washington last Sunday. "Definitely felt more comfortable. It just holds me in place."

Elliott said he plans on wearing the brace again this Sunday against the Giants. Ironically enough, the Giants were the last team Elliott rushed for more than 100 yards against, when he had 110 in a Week 5 game at home.

-Nick Eatman (12/15)

More To Prove The hype around this Cowboys defense is hard to deny during this recent run of play. Regardless of which category, the stats are impressive. The Cowboys have forced eight takeaways and tallied six sacks in their last two outings. Given that Washington's final score last week was defensive, the Dallas defense held its last two opponents to an average of 15.5 points per game. In fact, not counting that flag-happy track meet against the Raiders on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys have held four of their last five opponents to 20 points or fewer. "Overall, I think we're in a good spot right now being it's Week 15 and we're able to put a show on like we did last week," said Jayron Kearse. That degree of success, particularly from a pass rush, gives rise to lots of speculation about the postseason. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said himself noted that you can't win a championship without defense, and this is starting to look like one that could accomplish that goal. Kearse wasn't about to jump the gun, though. Asked about fielding a championship defense, he said that's to be determined. "When you step out there Week 1, training camp and things like that, everyone says they have a championship defense," he said. "So until you win a championship you won't know that answer." -David Helman (12/15)
More To Prove

The hype around this Cowboys defense is hard to deny during this recent run of play.

Regardless of which category, the stats are impressive. The Cowboys have forced eight takeaways and tallied six sacks in their last two outings. Given that Washington's final score last week was defensive, the Dallas defense held its last two opponents to an average of 15.5 points per game.

In fact, not counting that flag-happy track meet against the Raiders on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys have held four of their last five opponents to 20 points or fewer.

"Overall, I think we're in a good spot right now being it's Week 15 and we're able to put a show on like we did last week," said Jayron Kearse.

That degree of success, particularly from a pass rush, gives rise to lots of speculation about the postseason. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said himself noted that you can't win a championship without defense, and this is starting to look like one that could accomplish that goal.

Kearse wasn't about to jump the gun, though. Asked about fielding a championship defense, he said that's to be determined.

"When you step out there Week 1, training camp and things like that, everyone says they have a championship defense," he said. "So until you win a championship you won't know that answer."

-David Helman (12/15)

