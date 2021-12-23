Notebook

Notes: Cooper Stays Ready; Dak Eyes Another 'Bowl'

Dec 23, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Notes--Cooper-Stays-Ready;-Dak-Eyes-Another-‘Bowl’-hero

FRISCO, Texas – As the Cowboys look to find more rhythm on offense, one solution might be more Amari Cooper.

In three games since returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Amari Cooper has nine catches for 100 yards and one touchdown.

"We've got a whole bunch of playmakers on offense and there's only one ball," he said. "I think it's more that than the (opposing) defense. I'm not getting double-teamed or something like that. But I'm just staying ready for when my opportunity does come, because it will come."

Cooper acknowledged that he's been frustrated with the recent lack of production, because he knows he can help in critical situations like third down and inside the red zone. But he also knows more opportunities will be there moving forward.

Quarterback Dak Prescott agrees.

"You want to get the ball to him," Prescott said. "You'd much rather have a guy saying that and a guy hungry for the ball than him shying away from it in critical situations or when you need to. Yeah, it's a balance. We've got a lot of playmakers on this team and on this offense, particularly when you're talking about the receivers -- not just those three (Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup) but then Ced (Wilson) and Malik (Turner) behind them and you've got two great backs.

"It's only one ball. He understands that and he does whatever he can to help the team when he's not getting the ball. But yeah, I would love to get him the ball more, as much as some of the other guys."

-Rob Phillips (12/23)

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #WASvsDAL | Week 16

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #WASvsDAL | Week 16

A Different "Bowl" In Mind About a month ago, Dak Prescott was considered one of the favorites for NFL MVP. Now, he didn't even make the Pro Bowl, at least not yet. Without question, the Cowboys' offensive issues here in the last month dropped Dak out of Pro Bowl consideration. The NFC squad was announced on Wednesday with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray getting the three NFC spots. It's likely Dak is one of the alternates, although the Cowboys do not reveal those spots until a player is needed for the game. However, Dak said the obvious answer on Thursday that he's got different goals in mind. "Yeah sure it'd be great," Dak said of getting to the Pro Bowl. "But in the same sense, I want to play in the Super Bowl and not that game so I just look at the bigger goal." The Cowboys had five Pro Bowlers this year, but only Zack Martin and Tyron Smith were from the offensive side of the ball. -Nick Eatman (12/23)
1 / 6

A Different "Bowl" In Mind

About a month ago, Dak Prescott was considered one of the favorites for NFL MVP.

Now, he didn't even make the Pro Bowl, at least not yet.

Without question, the Cowboys' offensive issues here in the last month dropped Dak out of Pro Bowl consideration. The NFC squad was announced on Wednesday with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray getting the three NFC spots.

It's likely Dak is one of the alternates, although the Cowboys do not reveal those spots until a player is needed for the game.

However, Dak said the obvious answer on Thursday that he's got different goals in mind.

"Yeah sure it'd be great," Dak said of getting to the Pro Bowl. "But in the same sense, I want to play in the Super Bowl and not that game so I just look at the bigger goal."

The Cowboys had five Pro Bowlers this year, but only Zack Martin and Tyron Smith were from the offensive side of the ball.

-Nick Eatman (12/23)

Stay Ready As the Cowboys look to find more rhythm on offense, one solution might be more Amari Cooper. In three games since returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Amari Cooper has nine catches for 100 yards and one touchdown. "We've got a whole bunch of playmakers on offense and there's only one ball," he said. "I think it's more that than the (opposing) defense. I'm not getting double-teamed or something like that. But I'm just staying ready for when my opportunity does come, because it will come." Cooper acknowledged that he's been frustrated with the recent lack of production, because he knows he can help in critical situations like third down and inside the red zone. But he also knows more opportunities will be there moving forward. Quarterback Dak Prescott agrees. "You want to get the ball to him," Prescott said. "You'd much rather have a guy saying that and a guy hungry for the ball than him shying away from it in critical situations or when you need to. Yeah, it's a balance. We've got a lot of playmakers on this team and on this offense, particularly when you're talking about the receivers -- not just those three (Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup) but then Ced (Wilson) and Malik (Turner) behind them and you've got two great backs. "It's only one ball. He understands that and he does whatever he can to help the team when he's not getting the ball. But yeah, I would love to get him the ball more, as much as some of the other guys." -Rob Phillips (12/23)
2 / 6

Stay Ready

As the Cowboys look to find more rhythm on offense, one solution might be more Amari Cooper.

In three games since returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Amari Cooper has nine catches for 100 yards and one touchdown.

"We've got a whole bunch of playmakers on offense and there's only one ball," he said. "I think it's more that than the (opposing) defense. I'm not getting double-teamed or something like that. But I'm just staying ready for when my opportunity does come, because it will come."

Cooper acknowledged that he's been frustrated with the recent lack of production, because he knows he can help in critical situations like third down and inside the red zone. But he also knows more opportunities will be there moving forward.

Quarterback Dak Prescott agrees.

"You want to get the ball to him," Prescott said. "You'd much rather have a guy saying that and a guy hungry for the ball than him shying away from it in critical situations or when you need to. Yeah, it's a balance. We've got a lot of playmakers on this team and on this offense, particularly when you're talking about the receivers -- not just those three (Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup) but then Ced (Wilson) and Malik (Turner) behind them and you've got two great backs.

"It's only one ball. He understands that and he does whatever he can to help the team when he's not getting the ball. But yeah, I would love to get him the ball more, as much as some of the other guys."

-Rob Phillips (12/23)

Building It BackIt's still a work in progress, but the Cowboys' run game does seem to be clicking at a higher level than before. Sunday marked the third-consecutive week the ground game surpassed 120 total rushing yards, as both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard enjoyed success against the Giants. This run of performances comes after they topped 100 total rushing yards just once from Week 8-12. Between his own improving health and the improved performance of his offensive line, Elliott said that was due to several variables. "Just a little bit of everything," he said. "Feeling healthier. Getting guys back. Playing better up front. Offensive line, they have been working their tail off all year. And it's showing." -David Helman (12/21)
3 / 6

Building It BackIt's still a work in progress, but the Cowboys' run game does seem to be clicking at a higher level than before.

Sunday marked the third-consecutive week the ground game surpassed 120 total rushing yards, as both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard enjoyed success against the Giants. This run of performances comes after they topped 100 total rushing yards just once from Week 8-12.

Between his own improving health and the improved performance of his offensive line, Elliott said that was due to several variables.

"Just a little bit of everything," he said. "Feeling healthier. Getting guys back. Playing better up front. Offensive line, they have been working their tail off all year. And it's showing."

-David Helman (12/21)

"Small Details" CeeDee Lamb was credited with two drops against the Giants, according to Pro Football Focus, though the sun at MetLife Stadium appeared to be an issue. "No excuses," Lamb said Wednesday. "Just got to focus up, focus on the ball, focus in on small details." Lamb is having a strong second season with the Cowboys, posting a team-best 70 catches for 940 yards and 6 touchdowns through the first 14 games. -Rob Phillips (12/22)
4 / 6

"Small Details"

CeeDee Lamb was credited with two drops against the Giants, according to Pro Football Focus, though the sun at MetLife Stadium appeared to be an issue.

"No excuses," Lamb said Wednesday. "Just got to focus up, focus on the ball, focus in on small details."

Lamb is having a strong second season with the Cowboys, posting a team-best 70 catches for 940 yards and 6 touchdowns through the first 14 games.

-Rob Phillips (12/22)

Jarwin Update The Cowboys are hopeful that tight end Blake Jarwin might be able to start some on-field work next week or the week after, head coach Mike McCarthy said. Jarwin has been on injured reserve with a hip injury since early November. He also was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for a week in early December. Jarwin has 10 catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season. -Rob Phillips (12/22)
5 / 6

Jarwin Update

The Cowboys are hopeful that tight end Blake Jarwin might be able to start some on-field work next week or the week after, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Jarwin has been on injured reserve with a hip injury since early November. He also was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for a week in early December.

Jarwin has 10 catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season.

-Rob Phillips (12/22)

Placing Bets Other than practice, you don't really see a competition between the Cowboys' offense and defense. But this year, as we get closer to the end of the regular season and the playoffs, both sides of the ball have engaged in a friendly wager. Simply put, the offense and defense are keeping score – touchdowns vs. turnovers. And here lately, the defense is winning the battle. "Just a challenge between fellow teammates," said defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who seems to be the ringleader for this bet. "A little competition won't hurt, Figured it was give it a good try to see if the offense can beat us on turnovers vs. touchdowns and, you know, defense, won this one. See what they got this week." Linebacker Micah Parsons has never lacked confidence and he's pretty sure his side will win this bet as well. "We're peaking at the right time. We're extremely confident we're going to win that battle," Parsons said. "I know Dak is good for it, he'll pay up at the end of the year. We'll be collecting at that final game." So what does the winner get? D-Law had the answer. "A trip. The whole group gets the trip.," Lawrence said. "Yeah, the defense is going to have pay for the offense's trip or the offense is going to have to pay for the defense's trip. So yeah we'll see how that goes." But even if the defense doesn't win, Parsons admits it's a good thing. "Yeah, it's a win-win situation. I hope they go out and score 10 touchdowns," Parsons said. "It'll make my job a whole lot easier. I know it's going to be a passing down every time." -Nick Eatman (12/22)
6 / 6

Placing Bets

Other than practice, you don't really see a competition between the Cowboys' offense and defense.

But this year, as we get closer to the end of the regular season and the playoffs, both sides of the ball have engaged in a friendly wager.

Simply put, the offense and defense are keeping score – touchdowns vs. turnovers. And here lately, the defense is winning the battle.

"Just a challenge between fellow teammates," said defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who seems to be the ringleader for this bet. "A little competition won't hurt, Figured it was give it a good try to see if the offense can beat us on turnovers vs. touchdowns and, you know, defense, won this one. See what they got this week."

Linebacker Micah Parsons has never lacked confidence and he's pretty sure his side will win this bet as well.

"We're peaking at the right time. We're extremely confident we're going to win that battle," Parsons said. "I know Dak is good for it, he'll pay up at the end of the year. We'll be collecting at that final game."

So what does the winner get? D-Law had the answer.

"A trip. The whole group gets the trip.," Lawrence said. "Yeah, the defense is going to have pay for the offense's trip or the offense is going to have to pay for the defense's trip. So yeah we'll see how that goes."

But even if the defense doesn't win, Parsons admits it's a good thing.

"Yeah, it's a win-win situation. I hope they go out and score 10 touchdowns," Parsons said. "It'll make my job a whole lot easier. I know it's going to be a passing down every time."

-Nick Eatman (12/22)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notes: Explaining The Bet, Jarwin Update; More

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #WASvsDAL | Week 16
news

Notes: Career-High For Schultz; Lamb Laments Drops

All the news & notes from the Cowboys' victory over the Giants.
news

Notes: Pollard Improving; WFT-Philly Game Moved

Back to practice this week, running back Tony Pollard updates the status of his foot injury.
news

Notes: Big Plays, Why Gregory Laughed; More

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsNYG | Week 15
news

Notes: CeeDee The Rusher; Amazing Brace & More

It's not as if he's pounding the rock between the tackles 20 times a game, but CeeDee Lamb has shown his usefulness as a runner recently.
news

Notes: McCarthy's Response; Healthy WRs

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsWAS | Week 14
news

Notes: McCarthy's Prediction; Tony Pollard's Injury

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsWAS | Week 14
news

Notes: Full Tank, AB's Redemption, Amari & Diggs

The Cowboys had plenty of returns Thursday in New Orleans, from Tank coming back to Amari Cooper to a pick party, including Trevon Diggs.
news

Notes: Pollard Keeps It 100; Micah's Record, More

Check out Thursday's notebook that includes Tony Pollard's big return, a record for Parsons and a backup plan at WR.
news

Notes: Right Mindset, D-Law's Return; More

With the Cowboys finalizing their preparations for Thanksgiving, check in with a notebook of what's happening during a short week at The Star.
news

Notes: WR Separation; Zeke Fighting Through

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #LVvsDAL | Week 12
Advertising