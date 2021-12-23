Notes: Cooper Stays Ready; Dak Eyes Another 'Bowl'

FRISCO, Texas – As the Cowboys look to find more rhythm on offense, one solution might be more Amari Cooper.
In three games since returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Amari Cooper has nine catches for 100 yards and one touchdown.
"We've got a whole bunch of playmakers on offense and there's only one ball," he said. "I think it's more that than the (opposing) defense. I'm not getting double-teamed or something like that. But I'm just staying ready for when my opportunity does come, because it will come."
Cooper acknowledged that he's been frustrated with the recent lack of production, because he knows he can help in critical situations like third down and inside the red zone. But he also knows more opportunities will be there moving forward.
Quarterback Dak Prescott agrees.
"You want to get the ball to him," Prescott said. "You'd much rather have a guy saying that and a guy hungry for the ball than him shying away from it in critical situations or when you need to. Yeah, it's a balance. We've got a lot of playmakers on this team and on this offense, particularly when you're talking about the receivers -- not just those three (Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup) but then Ced (Wilson) and Malik (Turner) behind them and you've got two great backs.
"It's only one ball. He understands that and he does whatever he can to help the team when he's not getting the ball. But yeah, I would love to get him the ball more, as much as some of the other guys."
-Rob Phillips (12/23)
Dallas Cowboys Notebook #WASvsDAL | Week 16