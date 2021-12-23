Notes: Cooper Stays Ready; Dak Eyes Another 'Bowl'

1 / 6

A Different "Bowl" In Mind

About a month ago, Dak Prescott was considered one of the favorites for NFL MVP.

Now, he didn't even make the Pro Bowl, at least not yet.

Without question, the Cowboys' offensive issues here in the last month dropped Dak out of Pro Bowl consideration. The NFC squad was announced on Wednesday with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray getting the three NFC spots.

It's likely Dak is one of the alternates, although the Cowboys do not reveal those spots until a player is needed for the game.

However, Dak said the obvious answer on Thursday that he's got different goals in mind.

"Yeah sure it'd be great," Dak said of getting to the Pro Bowl. "But in the same sense, I want to play in the Super Bowl and not that game so I just look at the bigger goal."

The Cowboys had five Pro Bowlers this year, but only Zack Martin and Tyron Smith were from the offensive side of the ball.

-Nick Eatman (12/23)