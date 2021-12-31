Notes: Dak Scrambling; Diggs Still Learning CB

1 / 6

More To Grow

Given Trevon Diggs' production this season -- he leads the NFL with 11 interceptions and needs one pick to break Everson Walls' single-season Cowboys record -- it's easy to forget that only four years ago he was wide receiver at Alabama, not a cornerback.

As good as he's been, making his first Pro Bowl in only his second season, Diggs says he's not completely comfortable playing cornerback yet.

"I'm still learning, honestly," he said. "And I've still got a lot of work to do. I'm just working. I don't know how long it's going to take for me to master something, but I know a few things and I use those few things that I do know and use it with my ability.

"But I'm just going to keep working. I really don't know how it's going to take but I'm looking forward to know because it took me all my life to master wide receiver."

Diggs credited Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris for his development these first two seasons.

"He basically taught me everything that I know as far as playing corner in the NFL," Diggs said.

-Rob Phillips (12/30)