Notes: Diggs & Jeudy, Team Bonding; More

1 / 7

Familiar Face

This week's assignment should feel awfully familiar for Trevon Diggs.

After all, Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was his Alabama teammate for three seasons in college. It's a safe bet that two such highly-touted players got to know each other quite well in Tuscaloosa.

"We used to go against each other every day in practice, so I know everything he comes with. He's a really good receiver," Diggs said.

Jeudy's second season hasn't gotten off to quite the same explosive start as Diggs', since he missed seven weeks after spraining his ankle in Denver's season opener. He's back now and figures to add another layer to the Bronco's passing attack.

It's ironic, given that Diggs has been nursing an ankle injury of his own these last few weeks. Asked about it Thursday, he said it shouldn't be a problem.

"Just keep treating it," he said. "But it's getting better. As the days goes on, the week goes on, it's getting better and better."

-David Helman (11/4)