Notes: Explaining The Bet, Jarwin Update; More

Dec 22, 2021 at 04:30 PM
FRISCO, Texas Other than practice, you don't really see a competition between the Cowboys' offense and defense.

But this year, as we get closer to the end of the regular season and the playoffs, both sides of the ball have engaged in a friendly wager.

Simply put, the offense and defense are keeping score – touchdowns vs. turnovers. And here lately, the defense is winning the battle.

"Just a challenge between fellow teammates," said defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who seems to be the ringleader for this bet. "A little competition won't hurt, Figured it was give it a good try to see if the offense can beat us on turnovers vs. touchdowns and, you know, defense, won this one. See what they got this week."

Linebacker Micah Parsons has never lacked confidence and he's pretty sure his side will win this bet as well.

"We're peaking at the right time. We're extremely confident we're going to win that battle," Parsons said. "I know Dak is good for it, he'll pay up at the end of the year. We'll be collecting at that final game."

So what does the winner get? D-Law had the answer.

"A trip. The whole group gets the trip.," Lawrence said. "Yeah, the defense is going to have pay for the offense's trip or the offense is going to have to pay for the defense's trip. So yeah we'll see how that goes."

But even if the defense doesn't win, Parsons admits it's a good thing.

"Yeah, it's a win-win situation. I hope they go out and score 10 touchdowns," Parsons said. "It'll make my job a whole lot easier. I know it's going to be a passing down every time."

-Nick Eatman (12/22)

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #WASvsDAL | Week 16

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #WASvsDAL | Week 16

Building It BackIt's still a work in progress, but the Cowboys' run game does seem to be clicking at a higher level than before. Sunday marked the third-consecutive week the ground game surpassed 120 total rushing yards, as both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard enjoyed success against the Giants. This run of performances comes after they topped 100 total rushing yards just once from Week 8-12. Between his own improving health and the improved performance of his offensive line, Elliott said that was due to several variables. "Just a little bit of everything," he said. "Feeling healthier. Getting guys back. Playing better up front. Offensive line, they have been working their tail off all year. And it's showing." -David Helman (12/21)
Building It BackIt's still a work in progress, but the Cowboys' run game does seem to be clicking at a higher level than before.

Sunday marked the third-consecutive week the ground game surpassed 120 total rushing yards, as both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard enjoyed success against the Giants. This run of performances comes after they topped 100 total rushing yards just once from Week 8-12.

Between his own improving health and the improved performance of his offensive line, Elliott said that was due to several variables.

"Just a little bit of everything," he said. "Feeling healthier. Getting guys back. Playing better up front. Offensive line, they have been working their tail off all year. And it's showing."

-David Helman (12/21)

"Small Details" CeeDee Lamb was credited with two drops against the Giants, according to Pro Football Focus, though the sun at MetLife Stadium appeared to be an issue. "No excuses," Lamb said Wednesday. "Just got to focus up, focus on the ball, focus in on small details." Lamb is having a strong second season with the Cowboys, posting a team-best 70 catches for 940 yards and 6 touchdowns through the first 14 games. -Rob Phillips (12/22)
"Small Details"

CeeDee Lamb was credited with two drops against the Giants, according to Pro Football Focus, though the sun at MetLife Stadium appeared to be an issue.

"No excuses," Lamb said Wednesday. "Just got to focus up, focus on the ball, focus in on small details."

Lamb is having a strong second season with the Cowboys, posting a team-best 70 catches for 940 yards and 6 touchdowns through the first 14 games.

-Rob Phillips (12/22)

