Notebook

Notes: Golston's Start, Supporting La'el; More

Oct 07, 2021 at 04:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Notes--Golston’s-Start,-Supporting-La’el;-More-hero

FRISCO, Texas — There are daily moments, like getting taped up pre-practice, when Dak Prescott notices the scar on his surgically-repaired ankle.

It's a reminder of the horrific injury he suffered almost a year ago against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. It's also a reminder that he persevered and overcame the injury.

"The scars are pretty," Prescott. "I've got a bunch of them and they mean something and they remind me. It's really what I'm thankful for is the person that I've become after the scar I have."

Back healthy from last year's injury, Prescott is on an early pace for a career-high 40 touchdown passes as he prepares for Sunday's home game against the Giants.

When watching film on last year's game, he says he's fast-forwarded through the play he got hurt in the third quarter.

"I don't think much about it," he said. "It's not something I care to see, and I know that I've done a lot to get past it."

Notes: Zeke’s Memory, Neal Back & College Rivals

This week's notebook has plenty of information, ranging from players returning to the roster, more awards and how some of Dak's teammates recall last year's Giants game.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Best Zeke Yet? Through four games, Ezekiel Elliott currently ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (342) and won the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award with 143 yards and a touchdown against Carolina. Quarterback Dak Prescott, Elliott's teammate since 2016, was asked if this is the best football yet from the two-time rushing champ. "I've seen a lot of good Zeke and there's a lot left to be," Prescott said. "I would say yes, just him being older, him being experienced, him knowing the whole offense. He could get back there and do the things that I need to do mentally just from the way that he focuses and how intelligent of a football player he is. But then you add that into the shape that he's in, everything that he's put into the offseason and the season, yeah, definitely. And there's going to be more of those performances to come." -Rob Phillips (10/7)
1 / 9

Best Zeke Yet?

Through four games, Ezekiel Elliott currently ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (342) and won the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award with 143 yards and a touchdown against Carolina.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, Elliott's teammate since 2016, was asked if this is the best football yet from the two-time rushing champ.

"I've seen a lot of good Zeke and there's a lot left to be," Prescott said. "I would say yes, just him being older, him being experienced, him knowing the whole offense. He could get back there and do the things that I need to do mentally just from the way that he focuses and how intelligent of a football player he is. But then you add that into the shape that he's in, everything that he's put into the offseason and the season, yeah, definitely. And there's going to be more of those performances to come."

-Rob Phillips (10/7)

Supporting La'el Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did not have any comment on the latest situation involving La'el Collins, only to remain supportive of his right tackle who remains suspended by the NFL. Collins is seeking an injunction to stop the final two games of his five-game suspension by the NFL. Collins reportedly sued the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell for wrongly suspending him for failing to cooperate with the league's substance abuse policy. "I'm not really one to speak on any specifics on any situation, especially a legal matter," McCarthy said in his press conference Thursday. "We're always going to support our players. It's good to have him in the building. Any time there are challenging times for your players, I think being at work is the best place for them." For now, the Cowboys are preparing for Sunday's game with the Giants with Terence Steele expected to start his fourth straight game at right tackle. -Nick Eatman (10/7)
2 / 9

Supporting La'el

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did not have any comment on the latest situation involving La'el Collins, only to remain supportive of his right tackle who remains suspended by the NFL.

Collins is seeking an injunction to stop the final two games of his five-game suspension by the NFL. Collins reportedly sued the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell for wrongly suspending him for failing to cooperate with the league's substance abuse policy.

"I'm not really one to speak on any specifics on any situation, especially a legal matter," McCarthy said in his press conference Thursday. "We're always going to support our players. It's good to have him in the building. Any time there are challenging times for your players, I think being at work is the best place for them."

For now, the Cowboys are preparing for Sunday's game with the Giants with Terence Steele expected to start his fourth straight game at right tackle.

-Nick Eatman (10/7)

Hard Work Paying Off Chauncey Golston laughed when he was asked if he was starting to doubt he'd get his chance to play. To be fair, the rookie did miss all of his first training camp and the first two weeks of the regular season. But despite a lengthy recovery from a hamstring strain, Golston was confident his time would come. "I knew if I worked hard, I was going to get my shot," he said. "Head down, just keep working and trusting in the process, it's going to happen eventually." Considering the lengthy absence, Golston has burst onto the scene thes last two weeks. He had half a sack against Carolina last Sunday, and he's already got eight tackles and a quarterback pressure to go with that. It might be a quick turnaround from the outside, but Golston said he's not surprised by the quick start. "I worked for it," he said. "When you work for something, you're not really surprised by the outcome." -David Helman (10/7)
3 / 9

Hard Work Paying Off

Chauncey Golston laughed when he was asked if he was starting to doubt he'd get his chance to play. To be fair, the rookie did miss all of his first training camp and the first two weeks of the regular season.

But despite a lengthy recovery from a hamstring strain, Golston was confident his time would come.

"I knew if I worked hard, I was going to get my shot," he said. "Head down, just keep working and trusting in the process, it's going to happen eventually."

Considering the lengthy absence, Golston has burst onto the scene thes last two weeks. He had half a sack against Carolina last Sunday, and he's already got eight tackles and a quarterback pressure to go with that.

It might be a quick turnaround from the outside, but Golston said he's not surprised by the quick start.

"I worked for it," he said. "When you work for something, you're not really surprised by the outcome."

-David Helman (10/7)

Dak 'Fast-Forwards' Past 2020 There are daily moments, like getting taped up pre-practice, when Dak Prescott notices the scar on his surgically-repaired ankle. It's a reminder of the horrific injury he suffered almost a year ago against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. It's also a reminder that he persevered and overcame the injury. "The scars are pretty," Prescott. "I've got a bunch of them and they mean something and they remind me. It's really what I'm thankful for is the person that I've become after the scar I have." Back healthy from last year's injury, Prescott is on an early pace for a career-high 40 touchdown passes as he prepares for Sunday's home game against the Giants. When watching film on last year's game, he says he's fast-forwarded through the play he got hurt in the third quarter. "I don't think much about it," he said. "It's not something I care to see, and I know that I've done a lot to get past it." -Rob Phillips (10/7)
4 / 9

Dak 'Fast-Forwards' Past 2020

There are daily moments, like getting taped up pre-practice, when Dak Prescott notices the scar on his surgically-repaired ankle.

It's a reminder of the horrific injury he suffered almost a year ago against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. It's also a reminder that he persevered and overcame the injury.

"The scars are pretty," Prescott. "I've got a bunch of them and they mean something and they remind me. It's really what I'm thankful for is the person that I've become after the scar I have."

Back healthy from last year's injury, Prescott is on an early pace for a career-high 40 touchdown passes as he prepares for Sunday's home game against the Giants.

When watching film on last year's game, he says he's fast-forwarded through the play he got hurt in the third quarter.

"I don't think much about it," he said. "It's not something I care to see, and I know that I've done a lot to get past it."

-Rob Phillips (10/7)

Keanu Neal Returns The Cowboys activated linebacker Keanu Neal and defensive end Bradlee Anae from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after a two-game absence. Neal had a significant role in the linebacker rotation against the Bucs and Chargers. He said Wednesday's practice went well. "I'm ready," he said. "Right now, it's getting my wind back, getting a feel for it again throughout this week. But yeah, mentally I'm ready to get back. Missing two games was tough for me. So I'm excited to be here." -Rob Phillips (10/6)
5 / 9

Keanu Neal Returns

The Cowboys activated linebacker Keanu Neal and defensive end Bradlee Anae from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after a two-game absence.

Neal had a significant role in the linebacker rotation against the Bucs and Chargers. He said Wednesday's practice went well.

"I'm ready," he said. "Right now, it's getting my wind back, getting a feel for it again throughout this week. But yeah, mentally I'm ready to get back. Missing two games was tough for me. So I'm excited to be here."

-Rob Phillips (10/6)

Friends Face Off Sunday is the first of likely many NFC East matchups between two former Penn State stars: Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley was the Giants' first-round pick in 2018, Parsons' freshman year. Parsons said Barkley helped recruit him to Penn State and they became friends. "When he started the (2020) season and he tore his ACL, I spent a couple of days with him and his family up in his house in Jersey talking about pre-draft, talking about life and stuff always hanging out, took some trips together," Parsons said. Parsons said both players know they have a job to do Sunday, though. Barkley has rushed 52 times for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns this season in his return from the ACL injury. -Rob Phillips (10/6)
6 / 9

Friends Face Off

Sunday is the first of likely many NFC East matchups between two former Penn State stars: Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley was the Giants' first-round pick in 2018, Parsons' freshman year. Parsons said Barkley helped recruit him to Penn State and they became friends.

"When he started the (2020) season and he tore his ACL, I spent a couple of days with him and his family up in his house in Jersey talking about pre-draft, talking about life and stuff always hanging out, took some trips together," Parsons said.

Parsons said both players know they have a job to do Sunday, though.

Barkley has rushed 52 times for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns this season in his return from the ACL injury.

-Rob Phillips (10/6)

Zeke Wins! Running back Ezekiel Elliott was named the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week for his game Sunday against the Panthers. As the "Ground" recipient, Zeke rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown, with a 47-yard rush – his longest run since 2016. Zeke was nominated along with Tennessee's Derrick Henry and Chicago's David Montgomery, but garnered enough of the fans vote this week. On the "Air" side, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won the award, edging out Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones, who leads the Giants into AT&T Stadium this week to play the Cowboys. Elliott is the second weekly winner for the Cowboys after last Sunday's game. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his two interceptions. -Nick Eatman (10/6)
7 / 9

Zeke Wins!

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was named the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week for his game Sunday against the Panthers. As the "Ground" recipient, Zeke rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown, with a 47-yard rush – his longest run since 2016.

Zeke was nominated along with Tennessee's Derrick Henry and Chicago's David Montgomery, but garnered enough of the fans vote this week.

On the "Air" side, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won the award, edging out Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones, who leads the Giants into AT&T Stadium this week to play the Cowboys.

Elliott is the second weekly winner for the Cowboys after last Sunday's game. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his two interceptions.

-Nick Eatman (10/6)

Gallup Update The Cowboys will continue to be without wide receiver Michael Gallup in their upcoming game against the Giants despite being eligible to return under NFL rules after spending four weeks on the injured reserve. Gallup injured his calf in the second half of the Cowboys' opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Mike McCarthy didn't sound like the playmaker was particularly close to suiting up in a game. The Cowboys will continue to be without wide receiver Michael Gallup in their upcoming game against the Giants despite being eligible to return under NFL rules after spending four weeks on the injured reserve. Gallup injured his calf in the second half of the Cowboys' opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Mike McCarthy didn't sound like the playmaker was particularly close to suiting up in a game. "He's making progress," McCarthy said. "I'm not going to give you timelines. He won't be available this week. I'd be hard pressed to think he'll be available [the following week] in New England." After the Patriots game on Oct. 17, the Cowboys have a bye week before returning to the field in Minnesota on Oct. 31. The Cowboys' offense has not seemed to struggle in his absence with both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb playing up to their potential as well as the emergence of Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown as reliable receivers who look more than comfortable in the team's offense. Gallup caught four passes for 36 yards in the loss to Tampa Bay before leaving the game with his calf injury. He will be a free agent in the offseason. -Jonny Auping (10/6)
8 / 9

Gallup Update

The Cowboys will continue to be without wide receiver Michael Gallup in their upcoming game against the Giants despite being eligible to return under NFL rules after spending four weeks on the injured reserve. Gallup injured his calf in the second half of the Cowboys' opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Mike McCarthy didn't sound like the playmaker was particularly close to suiting up in a game.

The Cowboys will continue to be without wide receiver Michael Gallup in their upcoming game against the Giants despite being eligible to return under NFL rules after spending four weeks on the injured reserve. Gallup injured his calf in the second half of the Cowboys' opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Mike McCarthy didn't sound like the playmaker was particularly close to suiting up in a game.

"He's making progress," McCarthy said. "I'm not going to give you timelines. He won't be available this week. I'd be hard pressed to think he'll be available [the following week] in New England."

After the Patriots game on Oct. 17, the Cowboys have a bye week before returning to the field in Minnesota on Oct. 31.

The Cowboys' offense has not seemed to struggle in his absence with both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb playing up to their potential as well as the emergence of Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown as reliable receivers who look more than comfortable in the team's offense.

Gallup caught four passes for 36 yards in the loss to Tampa Bay before leaving the game with his calf injury. He will be a free agent in the offseason.

-Jonny Auping (10/6)

Zeke Recalls Dak's 2020 Injury Sunday's home game will mark almost exactly a year – 364 days – since Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury against the Giants at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 11, 2020. Running back Ezekiel Elliott remembers playing to win "for (No.) 4" in the second half of that game. Minutes after Prescott was carted off, Elliott ran for a 12-yard touchdown and held up four fingers to recognize his injured teammate. "It was tough emotionally, but it wasn't tough for me to go out there and play because we're out there playing for him, and that's what he wanted us to do in that moment," Elliott said. "He'd be pissed off if I came to him like, 'Hey Dak, we f*ed off the last part of the game because I was so emotionally distraught about you getting injured.'  "It was tough, but Dak would've been pissed if we didn't use it as motivation rather than letting it be something that hurt us." Prescott is back healthy this season, leading the Cowboys to a 3-1 start heading into Sunday's matchup with the Giants. -Rob Phillips (10/6)
9 / 9

Zeke Recalls Dak's 2020 Injury

Sunday's home game will mark almost exactly a year – 364 days – since Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury against the Giants at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 11, 2020.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott remembers playing to win "for (No.) 4" in the second half of that game. Minutes after Prescott was carted off, Elliott ran for a 12-yard touchdown and held up four fingers to recognize his injured teammate.

"It was tough emotionally, but it wasn't tough for me to go out there and play because we're out there playing for him, and that's what he wanted us to do in that moment," Elliott said. "He'd be pissed off if I came to him like, 'Hey Dak, we f*ed off the last part of the game because I was so emotionally distraught about you getting injured.' 

"It was tough, but Dak would've been pissed if we didn't use it as motivation rather than letting it be something that hurt us."

Prescott is back healthy this season, leading the Cowboys to a 3-1 start heading into Sunday's matchup with the Giants. -Rob Phillips (10/6)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notes: Zeke's Memory, Neal Back & College Rivals 

This week's notebook has plenty of information, ranging from players returning to the roster, more awards and how some of Dak's teammates recall last year's Giants game. 
news

Game Notes: Dak's Balance, New Fullback & More

The game-day notebook ranges from Dak leading a balanced attack to an interesting day for the Cowboys tight ends.
news

Notebook: Big Praise For Dak; Kelvin Joseph Update

Dak Prescott draws comparisons to all-time great QBs, plus rookie CB Kelvin Joseph's injury status in today's Notebook.
news

Notebook: Diggs Studies Walls; Could Amari Play DB?

Highlights from The Star on Thursday, including Trevon Diggs studying an all-time Cowboys great and WR Amari Cooper's history as a defensive back.
news

Notebook: The Other Rookie; What Is "The Pit?"

As the Cowboys prepare for Sunday's game vs. Carolina, here are several notes, including the progress of another defensive rookie, Diggs making history and "The Pit."
news

Game Notes: Steele Trap; Feeling At Home & More

Terence Steele stepping up, another pick for Trevon Diggs & more in our Game Notes.
news

Notebook: Cowboys Offense Has Lofty Goals; More

The daily Notebook provides a running list of news and notes throughout Cowboys training camp.
Advertising