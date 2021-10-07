Notes: Golston's Start, Supporting La'el; More

1 / 9

Best Zeke Yet?

Through four games, Ezekiel Elliott currently ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (342) and won the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award with 143 yards and a touchdown against Carolina.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, Elliott's teammate since 2016, was asked if this is the best football yet from the two-time rushing champ.

"I've seen a lot of good Zeke and there's a lot left to be," Prescott said. "I would say yes, just him being older, him being experienced, him knowing the whole offense. He could get back there and do the things that I need to do mentally just from the way that he focuses and how intelligent of a football player he is. But then you add that into the shape that he's in, everything that he's put into the offseason and the season, yeah, definitely. And there's going to be more of those performances to come."

-Rob Phillips (10/7)