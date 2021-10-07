Notes: Golston's Start, Supporting La'el; More

FRISCO, Texas — There are daily moments, like getting taped up pre-practice, when Dak Prescott notices the scar on his surgically-repaired ankle.
It's a reminder of the horrific injury he suffered almost a year ago against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. It's also a reminder that he persevered and overcame the injury.
"The scars are pretty," Prescott. "I've got a bunch of them and they mean something and they remind me. It's really what I'm thankful for is the person that I've become after the scar I have."
Back healthy from last year's injury, Prescott is on an early pace for a career-high 40 touchdown passes as he prepares for Sunday's home game against the Giants.
When watching film on last year's game, he says he's fast-forwarded through the play he got hurt in the third quarter.
"I don't think much about it," he said. "It's not something I care to see, and I know that I've done a lot to get past it."
This week's notebook has plenty of information, ranging from players returning to the roster, more awards and how some of Dak's teammates recall last year's Giants game.