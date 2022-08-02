Notes: Jake Ferguson Embraces Learning Curve

1 / 9

Tight End U

Cowboys rookie tight end Jake Ferguson is soaking up as much knowledge as he can during his first NFL training camp.

Ferguson says he's getting helpful tips from starter Dalton Schultz. And in late June, during the five-week summer break between minicamp and training camp, Ferguson attended "Tight End U" in Nashville – the annual symposium founded by the 49ers' George Kittle, the Chiefs' Travis Kelce and former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen.

"It's a great experience," Ferguson said. "You get there and you just want to hear everything they have to say, no matter what they say. Me being a younger guy, a rookie, I just wanted to take as many notes as possible."

The Cowboys drafted Ferguson in the fourth round to provide depth behind Schultz and contribute in two-tight end packages.

"I've got pretty high expectations for myself," he said. "I kind of keep those to myself, but I definitely want to get on the field and make an impact wherever."

-Rob Phillips