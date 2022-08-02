Notebook

Notes: Jake Ferguson Embraces Learning Curve

Aug 02, 2022 at 01:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Notes--Jake-Ferguson-Embraces-Learning-Curve-hero

OXNARD, Calif. – Cowboys rookie tight end Jake Ferguson is soaking up as much knowledge as he can during his first NFL training camp.

Ferguson says he's getting helpful tips from starter Dalton Schultz. And in late June, during the five-week summer break between minicamp and training camp, Ferguson attended "Tight End U" in Nashville – the annual symposium founded by the 49ers' George Kittle, the Chiefs' Travis Kelce and former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen.

"It's a great experience," Ferguson said. "You get there and you just want to hear everything they have to say, no matter what they say. Me being a younger guy, a rookie, I just wanted to take as many notes as possible."

The Cowboys drafted Ferguson in the fourth round to provide depth behind Schultz and contribute in two-tight end packages.

"I've got pretty high expectations for myself," he said. "I kind of keep those to myself, but I definitely want to get on the field and make an impact wherever."

-Rob Phillips

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Notebook | 2022

Dalton Schultz will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag, but are the Cowboys optimistic about a long-term deal next year? Check out today's training camp notebook.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Tight End U Cowboys rookie tight end Jake Ferguson is soaking up as much knowledge as he can during his first NFL training camp. Ferguson says he's getting helpful tips from starter Dalton Schultz. And in late June, during the five-week summer break between minicamp and training camp, Ferguson attended "Tight End U" in Nashville – the annual symposium founded by the 49ers' George Kittle, the Chiefs' Travis Kelce and former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen. "It's a great experience," Ferguson said. "You get there and you just want to hear everything they have to say, no matter what they say. Me being a younger guy, a rookie, I just wanted to take as many notes as possible." The Cowboys drafted Ferguson in the fourth round to provide depth behind Schultz and contribute in two-tight end packages. "I've got pretty high expectations for myself," he said. "I kind of keep those to myself, but I definitely want to get on the field and make an impact wherever." -Rob Phillips
1 / 9

Tight End U

Cowboys rookie tight end Jake Ferguson is soaking up as much knowledge as he can during his first NFL training camp.

Ferguson says he's getting helpful tips from starter Dalton Schultz. And in late June, during the five-week summer break between minicamp and training camp, Ferguson attended "Tight End U" in Nashville – the annual symposium founded by the 49ers' George Kittle, the Chiefs' Travis Kelce and former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen.

"It's a great experience," Ferguson said. "You get there and you just want to hear everything they have to say, no matter what they say. Me being a younger guy, a rookie, I just wanted to take as many notes as possible."

The Cowboys drafted Ferguson in the fourth round to provide depth behind Schultz and contribute in two-tight end packages.

"I've got pretty high expectations for myself," he said. "I kind of keep those to myself, but I definitely want to get on the field and make an impact wherever."

-Rob Phillips

Back In Action Second-year linebacker Jabril Cox set and accomplished a personal goal to be back from knee surgery by the time the Cowboys got to Oxnard. "I took it personal to get back healthy and get ready for training camp," he said. "I knew during the offseason that we needed to work hard just to get ahead of schedule and going through the rehab. And that's a big testament to (director of rehabilitation) Britt (Brown) and (head athletic trainer) Jim (Maurer) and the training staff." Cox, drafted in the fourth round last year, tore his ACL on Halloween against the Vikings and missed the rest of his rookie season. Back healthy, he's currently on a rep count in practice but doesn't have any physical limitations. "The thought process is just make my reads and go," he said. "I don't even think about the leg." – Rob Phillips (7/29)
2 / 9

Back In Action

Second-year linebacker Jabril Cox set and accomplished a personal goal to be back from knee surgery by the time the Cowboys got to Oxnard.

"I took it personal to get back healthy and get ready for training camp," he said. "I knew during the offseason that we needed to work hard just to get ahead of schedule and going through the rehab. And that's a big testament to (director of rehabilitation) Britt (Brown) and (head athletic trainer) Jim (Maurer) and the training staff."

Cox, drafted in the fourth round last year, tore his ACL on Halloween against the Vikings and missed the rest of his rookie season.

Back healthy, he's currently on a rep count in practice but doesn't have any physical limitations.

"The thought process is just make my reads and go," he said. "I don't even think about the leg."

– Rob Phillips (7/29)

Tyron Feeling Great Eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith had another productive season in 2021 but again battled through injuries, missing five games with an ankle issue and on the COVID-19 reserve list. Here in camp, Smith feels ready to roll. "I feel in good shape coming into this year, especially not having to deal with any kind of injuries," he said. "…This is probably the strongest I've felt in a while, the quickest I've felt in a while.  I'm excited to see how the season is going to go." – Rob Phillips (7/29)
3 / 9

Tyron Feeling Great

Eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith had another productive season in 2021 but again battled through injuries, missing five games with an ankle issue and on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Here in camp, Smith feels ready to roll.

"I feel in good shape coming into this year, especially not having to deal with any kind of injuries," he said. "…This is probably the strongest I've felt in a while, the quickest I've felt in a while.

I'm excited to see how the season is going to go."

– Rob Phillips (7/29)

Happy 29th! For the seventh time in his career, Dak Prescott celebrated his birthday during training camp. The fans in the stands and lining the fence sang "Happy Birthday" to Prescott throughout the early portions of Friday's practice. – Rob Phillips (7/29)
4 / 9

Happy 29th!

For the seventh time in his career, Dak Prescott celebrated his birthday during training camp.

The fans in the stands and lining the fence sang "Happy Birthday" to Prescott throughout the early portions of Friday's practice.

– Rob Phillips (7/29)

CeeDee Stepping Up CeeDee Lamb is stepping into the No. 1 receiver role for the first time in his NFL career, but it's not exactly a new feeling. He's been the featured option on offense all his life. "I'm kind of used to it just obviously through college, all through high school," he said. "I'm used to the attention." That said, Lamb is fully aware he must shoulder more responsibility now that Amari Cooper is in Cleveland and fellow Cowboys starter Michael Gallup is still rehabbing from offseason knee surgery. "Understanding the situation not having Coop here and then MG for the first couple games or however long he's out, just understanding that we have to be more locked in than ever and hoping to build on that," Lamb said. Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott arguably had their best practice yet in Oxnard. They connected multiple times in team drills, including a one-handed catch from Lamb and a touchdown grab in a two-minute, end-of-game drill. – Rob Phillips (7/29)
5 / 9

CeeDee Stepping Up

CeeDee Lamb is stepping into the No. 1 receiver role for the first time in his NFL career, but it's not exactly a new feeling. He's been the featured option on offense all his life.

"I'm kind of used to it just obviously through college, all through high school," he said. "I'm used to the attention."

That said, Lamb is fully aware he must shoulder more responsibility now that Amari Cooper is in Cleveland and fellow Cowboys starter Michael Gallup is still rehabbing from offseason knee surgery.

"Understanding the situation not having Coop here and then MG for the first couple games or however long he's out, just understanding that we have to be more locked in than ever and hoping to build on that," Lamb said.

Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott arguably had their best practice yet in Oxnard. They connected multiple times in team drills, including a one-handed catch from Lamb and a touchdown grab in a two-minute, end-of-game drill.

– Rob Phillips (7/29)

Full Strength Ezekiel Elliott played in all 18 games last year, counting playoffs, but clearly wasn't himself. The veteran running back managed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in six seasons, but the partially-torn PCL he suffered in Week 4 against Carolina limited his effectiveness the rest of the season, though a knee brace he wore late in the year did provide some stability. "I would say just my burst," he said. "It (the injury) definitely limited my burst. Just the stiffness, keeping it warm on the sideline, but mostly the burst." As training camp gets underway here in Oxnard, Elliott's right knee is back to 100% after an offseason of rest. "I'll say a lot more this offseason was just kind of focusing on the knee, focusing on the muscles around it, making sure getting them back to full strength and getting them back going," he said. "It definitely was frustrating and definitely frustrating certain parts of the year. But it's football. I think today might be the only day everyone's going to be 100%. From here on out, everyone's going to have a couple bumps and bruises and no one's going to be 100. So just trying to do everything I can off the field to make sure I preserve my health and (be) ready for Sundays." – Rob Phillips (7/27)
6 / 9

Full Strength

Ezekiel Elliott played in all 18 games last year, counting playoffs, but clearly wasn't himself.

The veteran running back managed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in six seasons, but the partially-torn PCL he suffered in Week 4 against Carolina limited his effectiveness the rest of the season, though a knee brace he wore late in the year did provide some stability.

"I would say just my burst," he said. "It (the injury) definitely limited my burst. Just the stiffness, keeping it warm on the sideline, but mostly the burst."

As training camp gets underway here in Oxnard, Elliott's right knee is back to 100% after an offseason of rest.

"I'll say a lot more this offseason was just kind of focusing on the knee, focusing on the muscles around it, making sure getting them back to full strength and getting them back going," he said.

"It definitely was frustrating and definitely frustrating certain parts of the year. But it's football. I think today might be the only day everyone's going to be 100%. From here on out, everyone's going to have a couple bumps and bruises and no one's going to be 100. So just trying to do everything I can off the field to make sure I preserve my health and (be) ready for Sundays."

– Rob Phillips (7/27)

Micah's 2nd Camp It didn't take long in last year's training camp to see that Micah Parsons would instantly impact the Cowboys' defense, and did he ever, posting 13.0 sacks and 64 tackles on his way to NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Head coach Mike McCarthy believes Parsons is poised to make a second-year jump. "When you see Micah (in Wednesday's first camp practice), he's lost a little weight. He's had a really good offseason," McCarthy said. "Obviously Year 2 and how people look at him and how they'll have to game plan against him, we've had a whole year to implement the schemes around that and make sure we're giving him the opportunities that he needs. But leading up to this point, he's definitely put himself in position to take a big second-year jump. And that may not show up statistically, but it's really his impact definitely will be a big part of our defensive success." – Rob Phillips (7/26)
7 / 9

Micah's 2nd Camp

It didn't take long in last year's training camp to see that Micah Parsons would instantly impact the Cowboys' defense, and did he ever, posting 13.0 sacks and 64 tackles on his way to NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Head coach Mike McCarthy believes Parsons is poised to make a second-year jump.

"When you see Micah (in Wednesday's first camp practice), he's lost a little weight. He's had a really good offseason," McCarthy said. "Obviously Year 2 and how people look at him and how they'll have to game plan against him, we've had a whole year to implement the schemes around that and make sure we're giving him the opportunities that he needs. But leading up to this point, he's definitely put himself in position to take a big second-year jump. And that may not show up statistically, but it's really his impact definitely will be a big part of our defensive success."

– Rob Phillips (7/26)

Camping Out? Tight end Dalton Schultz reported to training camp Monday on the one-year, $10.4 million franchise tag, not a new long-term deal he hoped to secure before the July 15 negotiating deadline. Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team was hopeful to reach a deal before July 15 and remains optimistic that one will be reached after the season, when talks can resume. "We tried," Jones said. "It wasn't that we weren't necessarily talking about a long-term deal. … Sometimes it's just when you're getting your hands around what this team is not only going to look like this year but look like in the future, then you have to play that hand that way. I certainly understand where Dalton's coming from. He represents everything we want in a Dallas Cowboy, on and off the field. …. He's an available player who plays at a high level. "So it's not that we didn't want him on a long-term deal. It's just about getting to the right answer on that. And I think we ultimately will. I think Dalton's going to be a long-term Cowboy here. It just didn't work out to get the long-term part of that figured out this time around." – Rob Phillips (7/26)
8 / 9

Camping Out?

Tight end Dalton Schultz reported to training camp Monday on the one-year, $10.4 million franchise tag, not a new long-term deal he hoped to secure before the July 15 negotiating deadline.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team was hopeful to reach a deal before July 15 and remains optimistic that one will be reached after the season, when talks can resume.

"We tried," Jones said. "It wasn't that we weren't necessarily talking about a long-term deal. … Sometimes it's just when you're getting your hands around what this team is not only going to look like this year but look like in the future, then you have to play that hand that way. I certainly understand where Dalton's coming from. He represents everything we want in a Dallas Cowboy, on and off the field. …. He's an available player who plays at a high level.

"So it's not that we didn't want him on a long-term deal. It's just about getting to the right answer on that. And I think we ultimately will. I think Dalton's going to be a long-term Cowboy here.

It just didn't work out to get the long-term part of that figured out this time around."

– Rob Phillips (7/26)

Cap Considerations The Cowboys reportedly have over $20 million in salary cap space as training camp begins, and while the team won't rule out future moves to make this year's team better, they also have a strong belief in their "young foundation," says chief operating officer Stephen Jones. "It's time to give some of our young players – like a CeeDee Lamb, like a (Terence) Steele and a Tyler Smith and a (Matt) Waletzko and a (Josh) Ball – the opportunity to step up. That's what you look for in these players," Jones said. "Same thing in the defensive line. You draft a Sam Williams, you've got a (Dante) Fowler, you've got a Dorance Armstrong who may have been hard to keep (before he re-signed in March). We have a good, young roster over the last two or three or four drafts that are going to be coming up and that we're going to keep around here because we do like our young foundation.  "I'm just looking forward to seeing what this camp brings for our young group. We certainly do have some dry powder if we need to use it. … But I do think we're sitting in a good spot – No. 1, to see what these young players can do, but No. 2, if we need to make improvements to this roster and there's opportunities to do that, then we'll look at it." – Rob Phillips (7/26)
9 / 9

Cap Considerations

The Cowboys reportedly have over $20 million in salary cap space as training camp begins, and while the team won't rule out future moves to make this year's team better, they also have a strong belief in their "young foundation," says chief operating officer Stephen Jones.

"It's time to give some of our young players – like a CeeDee Lamb, like a (Terence) Steele and a Tyler Smith and a (Matt) Waletzko and a (Josh) Ball – the opportunity to step up. That's what you look for in these players," Jones said. "Same thing in the defensive line. You draft a Sam Williams, you've got a (Dante) Fowler, you've got a Dorance Armstrong who may have been hard to keep (before he re-signed in March). We have a good, young roster over the last two or three or four drafts that are going to be coming up and that we're going to keep around here because we do like our young foundation.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing what this camp brings for our young group. We certainly do have some dry powder if we need to use it. … But I do think we're sitting in a good spot – No. 1, to see what these young players can do, but No. 2, if we need to make improvements to this roster and there's opportunities to do that, then we'll look at it."

– Rob Phillips (7/26)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notes: CeeDee Stepping Up; Jabril Cox's Return

CeeDee Lamb is stepping into the No. 1 receiver role for the first time in his NFL career, but it's not exactly a new feeling. He's been the featured option on offense all his life.

news

Camp Notes: Ezekiel Elliott Back To Full Strength

As training camp gets underway here in Oxnard, Elliott's right knee is back to 100% after an offseason of rest.

news

Minicamp Notes: Rookies Shine In All Three Phases

The Cowboys had their first minicamp practice of the offseason Tuesday, and it was a big day for the rookies, who stood out in all three phrases.

news

Notes: Dak's Health, Tyron Update & WR Shortage

Filling out the notebook for Wednesday's OTA practice includes injury updates on several key offensive players.

news

Notebook: New Kicker? O-Line Help & OT Rules

Down at the NFL owners' meetings in Florida, Stephen Jones addressed a variety of topics, from their own draft needs to finding a kicker, the overtime rules and much more.

news

Notes: Kearse & Kittle, Gregory's Matchup; More

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #SFvsDAL | Wildcard Round

news

Notes: Gregory's Matchup; Praise For McClay; More

News and notes from Thursday at The Star, including a big matchup for Randy Gregory and the Cowboys pass rush against the 49ers.

news

Notes: Zeke's Knee, Tank's Focus & Getting Slime?

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #SFvsDAL | Wildcard Round

news

Notes: Kellen Moore Expected To Talk To Jags

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsPHI | Week 18

news

Notes: Quinn, Moore Address Job Interest

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsPHI | Week 18

news

Notes: Trevon Diggs' Success vs. Philly; More

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsPHI | Week 18

Advertising