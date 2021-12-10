Notes: McCarthy's Response; Healthy WRs

It doesn't sound like Amari Cooper will be limited this time around.
The Cowboys kept Cooper on a pitch count last week in New Orleans, as he had just recently returned from a lengthy absence due to COVID-19. But as he prepares for this road trip to Washington, Cooper said he's feeling as good as he has in some time.
"No symptoms," he said. "I'm completely over it."
Friday was the first time Cooper has spoken to Cowboys reporters since he contracted COVID back in Week 11. It's understandable that he was asked about his decision not to get vaccinated this year, though he preferred to elaborate much on it. On a radio segment with 105.3 FM The Fan on Thursday, he noted that the topic tends to lead toward unproductive conversations.
"It was a personal choice. I don't really want to go too far in depth about that," he said.
Cooper has pointed out this week, though, one exciting development for the Cowboys' offense. This weekend figures to be the most snaps that the starting three receivers and Dak Prescott have played together this season.
Michael Gallup missed much of this season with a calf strain that forced him out of the season opener. Just as he was coming back from that, CeeDee Lamb and Cooper have missed parts of multiple games in the last month. Cooper said if they play up to their potential with Prescott, it could go a long way toward helping the Cowboys' offense.
"All four of us together, we haven't played a full game together," he said. "I don't know if defenses really know what to expect from us out of a full game together."
-David Helman (12/10)
