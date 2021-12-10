Notes: McCarthy's Response; Healthy WRs

1 / 7

Calling It OutThe great guarantee debate of Week 14 entered its next phase of the news cycle on Friday.

That's to be expected, after Washington coach Ron Rivera responded to Mike McCarthy's comments about the Cowboys winning this weekend's matchup. Speaking in an interview with Washington Football Team media, Rivera said he thought McCarthy's comments were a mistake.

Naturally, McCarthy was bound to be asked about Rivera's response at his Friday press conference, and he seemed unfazed.

"It's irrelevant what anybody thinks, anybody thinks about what I said in here yesterday. I was talking about my team," he said. "I can always coach my own team. And that's where I'm at with it. We have great confidence in what we're trying to do. It was an honest answer to a question from a great group of people."

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones was also asked about the storyline during his Friday interview on 105.3 FM The Fan. Jones pointed out that the franchise embraces the spotlight that comes with these sorts of situations.

"We as a franchise, we as the Cowboys, we put it out there. We know we do," Jones said. "We ask folks to look at us, be interested in us, follow us. We know a bunch of people look at us because they'd like to see us. That's sport."

-David Helman (12/10)