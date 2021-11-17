Notes: Micah vs. Whoever; KC Speed, Noise & More

1 / 4

Kansas City Speed

The last time the Cowboys faced Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill back in 2017, he scored one of the most unique touchdowns ever against Dallas, accelerating and weaving through six defenders for a 57-yard touchdown against a 'prevent' look just before halftime.

It's a completely different Cowboys defense this time around, but the challenge is the same.

"Speed. They have a lot of speed at all levels," safety Jayron Kearse said. "It's a real solid duo with (tight end Travis) Kelce and Tyreek, so that presents a challenge in itself."

The Cowboys defense is coming off their best game of the season, holding the Falcons to three points and 1-of-13 on third and fourth down combined in last Sunday's 43-3 victory.

-Rob Phillips (11/17)