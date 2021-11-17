Notes: Micah vs. Whoever; KC Speed, Noise & More

FRISCO, Texas – In the middle of his regular media interview on Wednesday, rookie Micah Parsons made it clear he wasn't trying to "talk trash" about any other opponent.
But when it comes to the players lining up across from him, he really doesn't care.
In this case, he was asked about the Chiefs moving some younger linemen around from guard to center.
"I'm just going to play," Parsons said. "I really don't care who's at right tackle. I don't care who's at left tackle and I don't really care who's at guard. At the end of the day, they've got to play me and I've got to play them. It could be a Hall of Famer right there but I'm still going to give them 100 (percent)."
Another reason it might not matter to Parsons who is playing those spots is because he could face all of them at some point, considering the way the Cowboys have moved him around the lineup.
Parsons has six sacks this year, closing in on DeMarcus Ware's rookie franchise record of eight sacks set in 2005.
-Nick Eatman (11/16)