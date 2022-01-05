Notes: Next WRs Up; Roster Moves; 1,000 For Zeke? 

FRISCO, Texas – Despite longer odds to improve on their current No. 4 seed in the upcoming NFC playoffs, the Cowboys are planning to play their starters in Saturday's regular-season finale at Philadelphia.

That apparently includes running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has been battling through a knee injury since the first month of the season.

"I'm playing this week," Elliott told reporters Tuesday.

Elliott (915 yards, 10 rushing touchdowns) needs 75 yards Saturday to reach 1,000 for the fourth time in his six-year career.

"That is meaningful for me and it's still kind of a standard that you look at when you go into the season," he said.

But the two-time NFL rushing champ is also focused on team goals -- specifically, the offense trying to sharpen its efficiency heading into the playoffs.