Notes: Right Mindset, D-Law's Return; More

Punching BackThere's bound to be talk about finding the proverbial blueprint to beat the Cowboys. They've lost two of their last three, both of those coming against AFC West opponents, and they're welcoming another foe from that division into AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving.

Despite that, Dak Prescott said Wednesday he wasn't sure the theme was as obvious as it looks from the surface. In the loss to Denver on Nov. 7, he said it was more a matter of mindset. Last week's loss in Kansas City was a different matter.

"I don't necessarily think the Denver game was about the physicality, more than we actually just thought we were going to walk into that game, and I think that was a result of it – just thinking that was going to be an easy game and we'll walk in and beat them," Prescott said. "The Kansas City game, I think we just got punched in the mouth on every aspect of the offense, and we just didn't respond. I see those games as two different ways that it turned out."

Prescott said this past Sunday that he was pissed off about the showing against the Chiefs, and he said his teammates feel the same way. The only thing they can do about it now is respond the right way against Las Vegas.

-David Helman (11/24)