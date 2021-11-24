Notebook

Notes: Right Mindset, D-Law's Return; More

Nov 24, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

FRISCO, Texas – There's bound to be talk about finding the proverbial blueprint to beat the Cowboys. They've lost two of their last three, both of those coming against AFC West opponents, and they're welcoming another foe from that division into AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving.

Despite that, Dak Prescott said Wednesday he wasn't sure the theme was as obvious as it looks from the surface. In the loss to Denver on Nov. 7, he said it was more a matter of mindset. Last week's loss in Kansas City was a different matter.

"I don't necessarily think the Denver game was about the physicality, more than we actually just thought we were going to walk into that game, and I think that was a result of it – just thinking that was going to be an easy game and we'll walk in and beat them," Prescott said. "The Kansas City game, I think we just got punched in the mouth on every aspect of the offense, and we just didn't respond. I see those games as two different ways that it turned out."

Prescott said this past Sunday that he was pissed off about the showing against the Chiefs, and he said his teammates feel the same way. The only thing they can do about it now is respond the right way against Las Vegas.

-David Helman (11/24)

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Lawrence Returns To Practice

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (injured reserve; foot) has started his 21-day practice window, taking part in Wednesday's light practice.

The Cowboys can activate Lawrence from the IR/designated to return list at any time over the next 21 days. Lawrence could be back in the lineup as early as next Thursday's game against the Saints, assuming he has a productive stretch of practices.

-Rob Phillips (11/24)

Wilson To IR

The Cowboys have placed safety Donovan Wilson on Reserve/Injured with a chest/shoulder injury he sustained last Sunday against the Chiefs.

According to NFL rules, Wilson will be on IR for a minimum of three weeks.

This is Wilson's second trip to IR this season. He missed four games in September and October with a groin injury.

The third-year veteran has appeared in five games, posting 18 tackles and a pass breakup.

-Rob Phillips (11/24)

Keep 'Em Separated

The Cowboys' struggles along the offensive line were apparent on Sunday, but they weren't the only culprit in their loss to the Chiefs.

With Amari Cooper sitting out and CeeDee Lamb sidelined by a concussion, the Cowboys' remaining receivers had a heck of a time separating against sticky Chiefs coverage.

"It's just next man up, that's just how it's supposed to go," said Michael Gallup. "That's how we should have been but we weren't, we weren't ready for it."

Dak Prescott entered that game second in the NFL in yards per attempt, averaging north of eight yards per pass. Against the Chiefs, that average was a measly five yards, as he struggled to connect with anyone further than 10 yards downfield.

Gallup said there's no big secret, it's simply a matter of beating your man. It was obviously something the Cowboy's struggled to do Sunday.

"It ain't nothing really to it, you just got win," he said. "We just ain't' been winning. We need to win, that's all I can say about that."

-David Helman (11/23)

Fighting Through

It was disconcerting to see Ezekiel Elliott limp off the field following a tough hit on Sunday afternoon. Elliott has been dealing with a knee injury for much of the season, and it was a visible reminder that he's not 100%.

As Elliott pointed out, however, this is something he's been dealing with for quite a while, regardless of whether or not fans and media can see it.

"Obviously, if I land on it or I get twisted up and tangled, I'm going to get some pain there. But it's more temporary pain," he said. "It's kind of like how you stub your toe and you have to walk it off, that's kind of what it's like."

Officially, Elliott is listed on the team's practice report with a knee injury, as he has been for much of the season. But as he has said several times already this season, that's not going to stop him from being ready for kickoff – short week or not.

"I mean, it's football," he said. "You get hurt. You're not going to be 100 percent. I'm tough. I can play through it."

-David Helman (11/23)

