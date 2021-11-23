Notes: WR Separation; Zeke Fighting Through

1 / 2

Keep 'Em Separated

The Cowboys' struggles along the offensive line were apparent on Sunday, but they weren't the only culprit in their loss to the Chiefs.

With Amari Cooper sitting out and CeeDee Lamb sidelined by a concussion, the Cowboys' remaining receivers had a heck of a time separating against sticky Chiefs coverage.

"It's just next man up, that's just how it's supposed to go," said Michael Gallup. "That's how we should have been but we weren't, we weren't ready for it."

Dak Prescott entered that game second in the NFL in yards per attempt, averaging north of eight yards per pass. Against the Chiefs, that average was a measly five yards, as he struggled to connect with anyone further than 10 yards downfield.

Gallup said there's no big secret, it's simply a matter of beating your man. It was obviously something the Cowboy's struggled to do Sunday.

"It ain't nothing really to it, you just got win," he said. "We just ain't' been winning. We need to win, that's all I can say about that."

-David Helman (11/23)