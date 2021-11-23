Notebook

Notes: WR Separation; Zeke Fighting Through

Nov 23, 2021 at 05:00 PM
FRISCO, Texas –The Cowboys' struggles along the offensive line were apparent on Sunday, but they weren't the only culprit in their loss to the Chiefs.

With Amari Cooper sitting out and CeeDee Lamb sidelined by a concussion, the Cowboys' remaining receivers had a heck of a time separating against sticky Chiefs coverage.

"It's just next man up, that's just how it's supposed to go," said Michael Gallup. "That's how we should have been but we weren't, we weren't ready for it."

Dak Prescott entered that game second in the NFL in yards per attempt, averaging north of eight yards per pass. Against the Chiefs, that average was a measly five yards, as he struggled to connect with anyone further than 10 yards downfield.

Gallup said there's no big secret, it's simply a matter of beating your man. It was obviously something the Cowboy's struggled to do Sunday.

"It ain't nothing really to it, you just got win," he said. "We just ain't' been winning. We need to win, that's all I can say about that."

-David Helman (11/23)

Fighting Through

It was disconcerting to see Ezekiel Elliott limp off the field following a tough hit on Sunday afternoon. Elliott has been dealing with a knee injury for much of the season, and it was a visible reminder that he's not 100%.

As Elliott pointed out, however, this is something he's been dealing with for quite a while, regardless of whether or not fans and media can see it.

"Obviously, if I land on it or I get twisted up and tangled, I'm going to get some pain there. But it's more temporary pain," he said. "It's kind of like how you stub your toe and you have to walk it off, that's kind of what it's like."

Officially, Elliott is listed on the team's practice report with a knee injury, as he has been for much of the season. But as he has said several times already this season, that's not going to stop him from being ready for kickoff – short week or not.

"I mean, it's football," he said. "You get hurt. You're not going to be 100 percent. I'm tough. I can play through it."

-David Helman (11/23)

