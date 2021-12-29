Notebook

Notes: Zeke Nearing 100? Cowboys Zoo & More

Dec 29, 2021 at 04:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Notes--Zeke-Nearing-100--Cowboys-Zoo-&-More-hero

FRISCO, Texas  —Ezekiel Elliott has been battling through a knee injury since the first month of the season but can sense noticeable improvement the last few games with the aid of a knee brace, something he hasn't worn since high school.

"I'm very encouraged by the direction it's going," Elliott said Wednesday. "I feel more explosive. I can tell I feel faster and I can tell there's more stability in it. So, I mean I think it kind of gives me extra confidence in my knee."

Elliott said he might continue to wear the brace into the playoffs. Either way, the injury is heading in the right direction as the regular season winds down.

"I think if I keep progressing, I think by about the playoffs I'll be close to 100," he said.

-Rob Phillips (12/29)

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #AZvsDAL | Week 17

As the Cowboys get ready for the Cardinals on Sunday, Zeke has an idea when he'll back to 100 percent while Micah Parsons is naming some of his "animal" teammates.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

100 Percent Ezekiel Elliott has been battling through a knee injury since the first month of the season but can sense noticeable improvement the last few games with the aid of a knee brace, something he hasn't worn since high school. "I'm very encouraged by the direction it's going," Elliott said Wednesday. "I feel more explosive. I can tell I feel faster and I can tell there's more stability in it. So, I mean I think it kind of gives me extra confidence in my knee." Elliott said he might continue to wear the brace into the playoffs. Either way, the injury is heading in the right direction as the regular season winds down. "I think if I keep progressing, I think by about the playoffs I'll be close to 100," he said. -Rob Phillips (12/29)
1 / 4

100 Percent

Ezekiel Elliott has been battling through a knee injury since the first month of the season but can sense noticeable improvement the last few games with the aid of a knee brace, something he hasn't worn since high school.

"I'm very encouraged by the direction it's going," Elliott said Wednesday. "I feel more explosive. I can tell I feel faster and I can tell there's more stability in it. So, I mean I think it kind of gives me extra confidence in my knee."

Elliott said he might continue to wear the brace into the playoffs. Either way, the injury is heading in the right direction as the regular season winds down.

"I think if I keep progressing, I think by about the playoffs I'll be close to 100," he said.

-Rob Phillips (12/29)

Micah & The Record? With 13.0 sacks and two regular-season games left, Micah Parsons is getting closer to Jevon Kearse's NFL rookie record for sacks in a season (14.5). "It is on my mind," Parsons said. "Obviously that would be an extraordinary thing to do for a guy that's just an off-the-ball linebacker. It would really mean a lot to me. I know I can do it. I've just got to get the job done and really just do what I do best and that's just hunt. If I do that, I know I can get it." Parsons' 13 sacks are particularly impressive because he's only been a part-time edge rusher and blitzer in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's system this season. With 1.5 sacks against the Cardinals this Sunday, Parsons would tie the record in 16 games, the same number of games Kearse needed in 1999 before the league added the additional 17 th game. 'It would be real nice to take that record or even come close to it," Parsons said. -Rob Phillips (12/29)
2 / 4

Micah & The Record?

With 13.0 sacks and two regular-season games left, Micah Parsons is getting closer to Jevon Kearse's NFL rookie record for sacks in a season (14.5).

"It is on my mind," Parsons said. "Obviously that would be an extraordinary thing to do for a guy that's just an off-the-ball linebacker. It would really mean a lot to me. I know I can do it. I've just got to get the job done and really just do what I do best and that's just hunt. If I do that, I know I can get it."

Parsons' 13 sacks are particularly impressive because he's only been a part-time edge rusher and blitzer in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's system this season. With 1.5 sacks against the Cardinals this Sunday, Parsons would tie the record in 16 games, the same number of games Kearse needed in 1999 before the league added the additional 17

th game.

'It would be real nice to take that record or even come close to it," Parsons said.

-Rob Phillips (12/29)

Cowboys Zoo By now, it's been well-documented that Micah Parsons views himself as the "Lion" of the defense. The lion-backer who starred for the Penn State Nittany Lions, has been on the hunt all season long. But apparently, Parsons has some animalistic nicknames for some of his teammates as well. While Parsons says the defense debated on giving Trevon Diggs the title of a "jaguar" until he decided on a different animal for the Pro Bowl cornerback. "I was like, 'No, you're an eagle, bro. You're in a league of your own. Eagles only fly with other eagles. No other bird can reach their altitude.' So Tre's the eagle and I'm the lion. He owns the air and I own the ground. That's what we've got to do. That's why we're 7-11." Parsons said other players have "to earn your animal card" and he'll be the one to dictate that over time. When asked about facing Cardinals' speedy quarterback Kyler Murray, Parsons had a name for him as well. "Kyler's a cheetah. The cheetah's the fastest animal, but I mean a lion doesn't just go by himself," Parsons said. "It's a lot of lions and lionesses. So if you've got a pack of lions, then I like the lion over the cheetah any day of the week." -Nick Eatman (12/29)
3 / 4

Cowboys Zoo

By now, it's been well-documented that Micah Parsons views himself as the "Lion" of the defense. The lion-backer who starred for the Penn State Nittany Lions, has been on the hunt all season long.

But apparently, Parsons has some animalistic nicknames for some of his teammates as well.

While Parsons says the defense debated on giving Trevon Diggs the title of a "jaguar" until he decided on a different animal for the Pro Bowl cornerback.

"I was like, 'No, you're an eagle, bro. You're in a league of your own. Eagles only fly with other eagles. No other bird can reach their altitude.' So Tre's the eagle and I'm the lion. He owns the air and I own the ground. That's what we've got to do. That's why we're 7-11."

Parsons said other players have "to earn your animal card" and he'll be the one to dictate that over time.

When asked about facing Cardinals' speedy quarterback Kyler Murray, Parsons had a name for him as well.

"Kyler's a cheetah. The cheetah's the fastest animal, but I mean a lion doesn't just go by himself," Parsons said. "It's a lot of lions and lionesses. So if you've got a pack of lions, then I like the lion over the cheetah any day of the week."

-Nick Eatman (12/29)

Dalton's Turn In the last two weeks, Dalton Schultz has posted the second-most catches of his career, getting eight against the Giants and then eight more last Sunday vs. Washington. Both games also saw Schultz reach the end zone. But the fourth-year tight end was asked what has changed in the approach. "Nothing different in terms of game-plan wise," Schultz said. "Everybody runs the same plays in football. Our plays don't change dramatically week to week. We don't go into a game plan saying 'we're going to feature this guy.' It just all shakes out how defenses wants to play us. We've done a good job of keeping the quarterback clean and letting him get the ball out. I think it's a product of the offense and (Dak) has a lot of confidence in making those throws. I'm glad to see it's paying off for me." After these last two games, Schultz now ranks second on the team with 69 catches, third in yards with 733 and tied for second with six touchdown catches. All of those stats are career highs for Schultz, who picked a great year to have this success, considering he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. -Nick Eatman (12/29)
4 / 4

Dalton's Turn

In the last two weeks, Dalton Schultz has posted the second-most catches of his career, getting eight against the Giants and then eight more last Sunday vs. Washington. Both games also saw Schultz reach the end zone.

But the fourth-year tight end was asked what has changed in the approach.

"Nothing different in terms of game-plan wise," Schultz said. "Everybody runs the same plays in football. Our plays don't change dramatically week to week. We don't go into a game plan saying 'we're going to feature this guy.' It just all shakes out how defenses wants to play us. We've done a good job of keeping the quarterback clean and letting him get the ball out. I think it's a product of the offense and (Dak) has a lot of confidence in making those throws. I'm glad to see it's paying off for me."
After these last two games, Schultz now ranks second on the team with 69 catches, third in yards with 733 and tied for second with six touchdown catches.

All of those stats are career highs for Schultz, who picked a great year to have this success, considering he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

-Nick Eatman (12/29)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notes: Joseph Starts, Steele's TD, Amari Delivers

From Kelvin Joseph's first start to a touchdown by Terence Steele, check out the game notes as the Cowboys dominated Washington from start to finish.
news

Notes: Cooper Stays Ready; Dak Eyes Another 'Bowl'

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #WASvsDAL | Week 16
news

Notes: Explaining The Bet, Jarwin Update; More

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #WASvsDAL | Week 16
news

Notes: Career-High For Schultz; Lamb Laments Drops

All the news & notes from the Cowboys' victory over the Giants.
news

Notes: Pollard Improving; WFT-Philly Game Moved

Back to practice this week, running back Tony Pollard updates the status of his foot injury.
news

Notes: Big Plays, Why Gregory Laughed; More

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsNYG | Week 15
news

Notes: CeeDee The Rusher; Amazing Brace & More

It's not as if he's pounding the rock between the tackles 20 times a game, but CeeDee Lamb has shown his usefulness as a runner recently.
news

Notes: McCarthy's Response; Healthy WRs

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsWAS | Week 14
news

Notes: McCarthy's Prediction; Tony Pollard's Injury

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsWAS | Week 14
news

Notes: Full Tank, AB's Redemption, Amari & Diggs

The Cowboys had plenty of returns Thursday in New Orleans, from Tank coming back to Amari Cooper to a pick party, including Trevon Diggs.
news

Notes: Pollard Keeps It 100; Micah's Record, More

Check out Thursday's notebook that includes Tony Pollard's big return, a record for Parsons and a backup plan at WR.
Advertising