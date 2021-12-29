Notes: Zeke Nearing 100? Cowboys Zoo & More

1 / 4

100 Percent

Ezekiel Elliott has been battling through a knee injury since the first month of the season but can sense noticeable improvement the last few games with the aid of a knee brace, something he hasn't worn since high school.

"I'm very encouraged by the direction it's going," Elliott said Wednesday. "I feel more explosive. I can tell I feel faster and I can tell there's more stability in it. So, I mean I think it kind of gives me extra confidence in my knee."

Elliott said he might continue to wear the brace into the playoffs. Either way, the injury is heading in the right direction as the regular season winds down.

"I think if I keep progressing, I think by about the playoffs I'll be close to 100," he said.

-Rob Phillips (12/29)