Notes: Zeke's Knee, Tank's Focus & Getting Slime?

1 / 3

Focused On Us

It's no secret that the run game is a major part of the 49ers' offense under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and the Cowboys defense is looking forward to a physical game up front Sunday.

"Just looking at San Francisco, them now and their past history, they always want to be a physical team up front, lead with their offensive line, and we do the same thing," Lawrence said.

The 49ers are known for their versatility and balance on offense, led by Pro Bowl receiver Deebo Samuel, who's also a change-of-pace runner within Shanahan's system. But Lawrence said the key for the defense is simply playing to their own standard Sunday.

"I want to really focus on our game plan and not worry about what those guys have over there and really just come out on Sunday and attack and play our game," he said. "It doesn't matter who lines up. We've got to go out there and dominate as a defensive unit and come out with a W. Point blank, period."

-Rob Phillips (1/12)