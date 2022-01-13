Notebook

Notes: Zeke's Knee, Tank's Focus & Getting Slime?

Jan 12, 2022 at 06:30 PM
Notes-Zeke’s-Knee,-Tank’s-Focus-&-Getting-Slime--hero

FRISCO, Texas –Ezekiel Elliott has been playing through a right knee injury since the first month of the regular season, but the injury has steadily improved the past few weeks heading into Sunday's wild-card game against the 49ers.

"I feel really good," Elliott said. "The knee feels solid. I'm not really getting any stiffness out of it anymore."

Elliott began wearing a knee brace for additional support in Week 16 against Washington and says he'll keep it on against the 49ers.

"It's worked up to this point and I felt good in it up until this point, so I'm not going to switch it up going into this game or hopefully the rest of the playoffs," he said.

-Rob Phillips (1/12)

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsPHI | Wildcard

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsPHI | Wildcard

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Focused On Us It's no secret that the run game is a major part of the 49ers' offense under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and the Cowboys defense is looking forward to a physical game up front Sunday. "Just looking at San Francisco, them now and their past history, they always want to be a physical team up front, lead with their offensive line, and we do the same thing," Lawrence said. The 49ers are known for their versatility and balance on offense, led by Pro Bowl receiver Deebo Samuel, who's also a change-of-pace runner within Shanahan's system. But Lawrence said the key for the defense is simply playing to their own standard Sunday. "I want to really focus on our game plan and not worry about what those guys have over there and really just come out on Sunday and attack and play our game," he said. "It doesn't matter who lines up. We've got to go out there and dominate as a defensive unit and come out with a W. Point blank, period." -Rob Phillips (1/12)
1 / 3

Focused On Us

It's no secret that the run game is a major part of the 49ers' offense under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and the Cowboys defense is looking forward to a physical game up front Sunday.

"Just looking at San Francisco, them now and their past history, they always want to be a physical team up front, lead with their offensive line, and we do the same thing," Lawrence said.

The 49ers are known for their versatility and balance on offense, led by Pro Bowl receiver Deebo Samuel, who's also a change-of-pace runner within Shanahan's system. But Lawrence said the key for the defense is simply playing to their own standard Sunday.

"I want to really focus on our game plan and not worry about what those guys have over there and really just come out on Sunday and attack and play our game," he said. "It doesn't matter who lines up. We've got to go out there and dominate as a defensive unit and come out with a W. Point blank, period."

-Rob Phillips (1/12)

Slime Ball? When the NFL announced CBS would be the primary broadcast for Sunday's matchup with the 49rs, it quickly brought back nostalgic feelings for some, as so many of these classic games were on CBS with John Madden and Pat Summerall calling the game. But CBS won't be the only channel to air this game. In fact, Nickelodeon is also broadcasting the game, looking to appeal to a younger audience, an event the network started last year in the playoffs. This kids-oriented broadcast has different themes throughout the game, including Nickelodeon's trademark "slime" effect in the end zone. "I never thought there'd be a day where they would show sports on Nickelodeon" Elliott said on Wednesday. Apparently, players getting "slimed" in the post-game celebration is new-forming tradition. CeeDee Lamb said he wasn't sure if he'd allow that, saying it would be a "game-time decision" but Zeke had a different answer. "Getting slimed after the game? Yeah, I'll be willing to take one for the team." -Nick Eatman (1/12)
2 / 3

Slime Ball?

When the NFL announced CBS would be the primary broadcast for Sunday's matchup with the 49rs, it quickly brought back nostalgic feelings for some, as so many of these classic games were on CBS with John Madden and Pat Summerall calling the game.
But CBS won't be the only channel to air this game. In fact, Nickelodeon is also broadcasting the game, looking to appeal to a younger audience, an event the network started last year in the playoffs.

This kids-oriented broadcast has different themes throughout the game, including Nickelodeon's trademark "slime" effect in the end zone.

"I never thought there'd be a day where they would show sports on Nickelodeon" Elliott said on Wednesday.

Apparently, players getting "slimed" in the post-game celebration is new-forming tradition. CeeDee Lamb said he wasn't sure if he'd allow that, saying it would be a "game-time decision" but Zeke had a different answer.

"Getting slimed after the game? Yeah, I'll be willing to take one for the team."

-Nick Eatman (1/12)

Zeke's Ready Ezekiel Elliott has been playing through a right knee injury since the first month of the regular season, but the injury has steadily improved the past few weeks heading into Sunday's wild-card game against the 49ers. "I feel really good," Elliott said. "The knee feels solid. I'm not really getting any stiffness out of it anymore." Elliott began wearing a knee brace for additional support in Week 16 against Washington and says he'll keep it on against the 49ers. "It's worked up to this point and I felt good in it up until this point, so I'm not going to switch it up going into this game or hopefully the rest of the playoffs," he said. -Rob Phillips (1/12)
3 / 3

Zeke's Ready

Ezekiel Elliott has been playing through a right knee injury since the first month of the regular season, but the injury has steadily improved the past few weeks heading into Sunday's wild-card game against the 49ers.

"I feel really good," Elliott said. "The knee feels solid. I'm not really getting any stiffness out of it anymore."

Elliott began wearing a knee brace for additional support in Week 16 against Washington and says he'll keep it on against the 49ers.

"It's worked up to this point and I felt good in it up until this point, so I'm not going to switch it up going into this game or hopefully the rest of the playoffs," he said.

-Rob Phillips (1/12)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notes: Kellen Moore Expected To Talk To Jags

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsPHI | Week 18
news

Notes: Quinn, Moore Address Job Interest

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsPHI | Week 18
news

Notes: Trevon Diggs' Success vs. Philly; More

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsPHI | Week 18
news

Notes: Next WRs Up; Roster Moves; 1,000 For Zeke? 

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsPHI | Week 18
news

Notes: Dak Scrambling; Diggs Still Learning CB

As the Cowboys get ready for the Cardinals on Sunday, Dak's scrambling, Trevon Diggs is still learning and more.
news

Notes: Zeke Nearing 100? Cowboys Zoo & More

As the Cowboys get ready for the Cardinals on Sunday, Zeke has an idea when he'll back to 100 percent while Micah Parsons is naming some of his "animal" teammates.
news

Notes: Joseph Starts, Steele's TD, Amari Delivers

From Kelvin Joseph's first start to a touchdown by Terence Steele, check out the game notes as the Cowboys dominated Washington from start to finish.
news

Notes: Cooper Stays Ready; Dak Eyes Another 'Bowl'

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #WASvsDAL | Week 16
news

Notes: Explaining The Bet, Jarwin Update; More

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #WASvsDAL | Week 16
news

Notes: Career-High For Schultz; Lamb Laments Drops

All the news & notes from the Cowboys' victory over the Giants.
news

Notes: Pollard Improving; WFT-Philly Game Moved

Back to practice this week, running back Tony Pollard updates the status of his foot injury.
Advertising