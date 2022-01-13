Notes: Zeke's Knee, Tank's Focus & Getting Slime?

FRISCO, Texas –Ezekiel Elliott has been playing through a right knee injury since the first month of the regular season, but the injury has steadily improved the past few weeks heading into Sunday's wild-card game against the 49ers.
"I feel really good," Elliott said. "The knee feels solid. I'm not really getting any stiffness out of it anymore."
Elliott began wearing a knee brace for additional support in Week 16 against Washington and says he'll keep it on against the 49ers.
"It's worked up to this point and I felt good in it up until this point, so I'm not going to switch it up going into this game or hopefully the rest of the playoffs," he said.
-Rob Phillips (1/12)
Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsPHI | Wildcard