Notes: Zeke’s Memory, Neal Back & College Rivals 

Gallup Update

The Cowboys will continue to be without wide receiver Michael Gallup in their upcoming game against the Giants despite being eligible to return under NFL rules after spending four weeks on the injured reserve. Gallup injured his calf in the second half of the Cowboys' opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Mike McCarthy didn't sound like the playmaker was particularly close to suiting up in a game.

"He's making progress," McCarthy said. "I'm not going to give you timelines. He won't be available this week. I'd be hard pressed to think he'll be available [the following week] in New England."

After the Patriots game on Oct. 17, the Cowboys have a bye week before returning to the field in Minnesota on Oct. 31.

The Cowboys' offense has not seemed to struggle in his absence with both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb playing up to their potential as well as the emergence of Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown as reliable receivers who look more than comfortable in the team's offense.

Gallup caught four passes for 36 yards in the loss to Tampa Bay before leaving the game with his calf injury. He will be a free agent in the offseason.

-Jonny Auping (10/6)