Progress Report

Presented by

Progress Report: Farniok Provides Position Flex

Apr 06, 2023 at 12:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Progress-Report--Farniok-Provides-Position-Flex-hero

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll continue the series with guard/center Matt Farniok.

What Worked: When called upon, Farniok proved his worth as a backup lineman who can play multiple spots. In 2022, the injuries took place mostly at left guard. Farniok was injured late in the season and on IR when center Tyler Biadasz went down for a game, eliminating his chance to get some center snaps. But overall, he was a capable backup that jumped into the starting lineup when needed.

Needs Some Work: Like most young lineman, Farniok could likely bulk up even more in his upper body. Listed at 6-5, 315, Farniok has some lateral quickness to his game, but will always have a challenge when facing shorter, but stronger interior defensive linemen. Also, when considered a position flex player like he is, Farniok must figure out how to master not one but two positions at guard and center to compete for a starting spot or be the game-day backup on the interior.

His Best Work: Just look at the two games Farniok started in Weeks 2-3, the Cowboys went up against a pair of playoff teams with good defenses. Farniok was able to hold up against the Bengals and Giants, keeping backup QB Cooper Rush upright for most of the game as the Cowboys pulled off a pair of big wins.

Contract Consideration: As a seventh-round pick in 2021, Farniok still has two years left on his original four-year deal. He will count just under $1 million on the cap this season and is expected to hit the cap for $1.08 million next year.

What's Next: This one is still tough to answer considering the Cowboys haven't addressed the interior line that much in the offseason, other than the signing of veteran Chuma Edoga. But even his presence won't stop players from Farniok for at least competing for the left guard spot or even backup. The fact the Cowboys seem overly committed to keeping Tyler Smith at left tackle is a good thing for players such as Farniok that are looking to compete. Let's see what happens in the NFL Draft, but it does appear as if Farniok will get the chance to compete at the guard and center spots and should be someone that is active on game day in 2023.

Related Content

news

Progress Report: Resurgent Year For D-Law

Despite battling injuries, DeMarcus Lawrence returned to Pro Bowl form in 2022. From setting career highs to nabbing his first touchdown as a professional, it was quite the year for D-Law.

news

Progress Report: Foundation Set for Tyler Smith

Tyler Smith found his footing during his rookie season with the Cowboys in 2022, setting the tone for what to expect from powerful offensive lineman in his second season in Dallas.

news

Progress Report: How Davis Fits Into RB Plans

Despite a crowded running back room, Malik Davis still found ways to impress the Cowboys' brass during his rookie season and perhaps keep himself in their future plans.

news

Progress Report: Lamb Ascends To The Throne

In his first full season as WR1 for the Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb exceeded expectations … and then some.

news

Progress Report: Promising Signs For Wright

With so many injuries last season at the CB position, Nahshon Wright showed promise during Year 2 with Dallas and could be ready for an expanded role in 2023.

news

Progress Report: Moving Past Tolbert's Tough 2022

Jalen Tolbert's rookie season did not go as he or the Cowboys had planned for him in 2022. Will things change for the better in 2023?

news

Progress Report: Kearse A Vital Piece For Cowboys

Jayron Kearse doubled down on his excellent first season with the Cowboys, blending his stellar play on the field with his leadership and heart off the field and in the locker room.

news

Progress Report: Evident Growth For Biadasz

Center Tyler Biadasz made his first Pro Bowl in 2022, proof that his development took the next step last year.

news

Progress Report: Hendershot Another UDFA Gem

The Cowboys had a tight end playing on the franchise tag on drafted another in the fourth round, but it was undrafted rookie Peyton Hendershot who became one of the biggest surprises from the position.

news

Progress Report: Bigger Role For Malik Hooker?

By most accounts it was a career year for former first-round pick Malik Hooker. With the secondary in flux this offseason for the Cowboys, could he see an even bigger role in 2023?

news

Progress Report: Martin's Much-Needed Stability

In another All-Pro year for Zack Martin, he proved to be a constant for the Cowboys during a season of musical chairs on the offensive line.

Advertising