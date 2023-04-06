Progress Report: Farniok Provides Position Flex

His Best Work: Just look at the two games Farniok started in Weeks 2-3, the Cowboys went up against a pair of playoff teams with good defenses. Farniok was able to hold up against the Bengals and Giants, keeping backup QB Cooper Rush upright for most of the game as the Cowboys pulled off a pair of big wins.

What's Next: This one is still tough to answer considering the Cowboys haven't addressed the interior line that much in the offseason, other than the signing of veteran Chuma Edoga. But even his presence won't stop players from Farniok for at least competing for the left guard spot or even backup. The fact the Cowboys seem overly committed to keeping Tyler Smith at left tackle is a good thing for players such as Farniok that are looking to compete. Let's see what happens in the NFL Draft, but it does appear as if Farniok will get the chance to compete at the guard and center spots and should be someone that is active on game day in 2023.