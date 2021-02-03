Progress Report: Gregory Perfect For Quinn Scheme?

The Good: Gregory was remarkably efficient given his workload and the time he missed prior to 2020. Despite only 10 appearances – and within those, roughly 40% of the defensive snaps in a rotation with starter Aldon Smith – Gregory finished the season ranked third in quarterback pressures (16), tied for third in sacks (3.5) and tied for second in forced fumbles (3). Pro Football Focus gave him the second-best overall defensive grade (80.5), behind only DeMarcus Lawrence (88.6), among players in the regular rotation.

The Bad: That we didn't get to see a full season of Gregory's impact as a edge rusher. He sat out the first six weeks of the season as part of his conditional reinstatement from a year-and-a-half suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy in February 2019. He was eligible to practice just a couple weeks before making his return last October against Washington. Yet, his numbers in just over half a season were among the best on defense. Imagine how productive he can be with a full offseason and season. As he said in late December, "As far as day to day, feeling strong, feeling like I can go out there and really play at my highest level, I've really stayed consistent with that throughout the year. Very proud of myself for that. I think in years past, I couldn't say the same. But this year, I've done a pretty good job."