Progress Report: Pollard Earned His Added Touches

The Good: Pollard built on his reputation as a playmaker in 2020. In a season when the offense had to turn to four different starting quarterbacks and injuries depleted their offensive line, the Cowboys turned to Pollard's quickness when they could. The young running back rushed 101 times for 435 yards and four touchdowns, while managing 193 receiving yards and a touchdown as well. Starting for an injured Ezekiel Elliott in a Week 14 matchup against San Francisco, Pollard combined for 132 total yards and two touchdowns. He also returned 32 kickoffs for a total of 766 yards.

The Bad: There was a costly fumble on a kickoff early in the season against Seattle that not only changed the momentum, but led to safety in an eventual loss. But the biggest dilemma in regards to Pollard, and the source of frustration for so many Cowboy fans, is that in a backup role, it's difficult to gauge the full extent of his potential. He had a higher yards per rush average than Elliott on 143 less rushes. He has the versatility to break off big runs and his most important asset might be his receiving skills out of the backfield. But Elliott is on a hefty contract and has a longer track record of wearing defenses down. As long as Pollard is starting games on the sideline, fans will just have to hope that he can make a lot happen in limited opportunities.