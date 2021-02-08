Progress Report: How Tyron Smith Bounces Back

Best of 2020: There's certainly not much to choose from considering he played in two games. But let's dissect the Browns game in Week 4. Smith plays Week 1 against the Rams and then sits out the next two because of lingering neck issues. He comes back to play the Browns at home and sure enough, pass-rushing specialist Myles Garrett spends most of his day rushing from the opposite side, trying to expose rookie Terence Steele. But Smith played every snap of the game with an injury that would require surgery by the end of the week. Even when he's injured the most, Smith has proven to play at an elite level.

Contract Consideration: While it might look like a contract that is eating up a lot of room on the salary cap, Smith's deal is still considered team-friendly. He is expected to count $14.025 million on the cap in 2021. Overall, Smith's deal is worth just $12.2 million per season, ranking him 14th in the NFL among left tackles. If the Cowboys decided to release Smith, they could save anywhere from about $6-9 million on the cap, depending on the timing. But at this point, with him coming back from surgery and still having a relatively-inexpensive contract, it wouldn't make much sense to part ways.