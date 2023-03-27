Progress Report: Kearse A Vital Piece For Cowboys

At the start of 2023 NFL free agency, the Cowboys found themselves with over 20 players who had expiring contracts, but there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future.

Today, we'll start the series with safety Jayron Kearse.

What Worked: After signing with the Cowboys dating back to before the 2021 season, Kearse has been nothing short of spectacular in his two seasons in Dallas. After a career year in 2022, the Clemson University product followed that up with another strong campaign with 77 total tackles (55 solo) along with seven tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and a forced fumble and interception each to go with. Off the field, Kearse has quickly established himself as the heart and soul of the Cowboys' defense as well as a crucial piece of the 2022 safety trio in Dallas.