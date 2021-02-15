Progress Report: Where Does Zeke Go From Here?

Best of 2020: Even in the midst of a forgettable season, the Cowboys showed that their blueprint for Elliott can work to perfection.

In the Week 16 blowout of Philadelphia, Elliott helped them close out the game in style, exactly the way they imagined when they drafted him back in 2016. He didn't score a touchdown on the day, but he finished with a healthy 105 yards on just 19 carries – a strong average of 5.5 yards per carry.

More importantly, most of that production came after halftime. With the Cowboys holding a 20-17 lead, Elliott pounded the rock 11 times for 78 of those yards, including a 31-yarder late in the fourth quarter. Not only was it Elliott's longest run of the season, but it helped spark the offense on an 87-yard touchdown drive that put the game out of reach.

Contract Consideration: There's no use hiding from it: virtually all of the criticism aimed at Elliott stems from the size of his contract.

The Cowboys famously signed Elliott to a six-year, $90 million contract extension just before the 2019 season, after a training camp holdout. It's easily the largest overall running back contract in the NFL, and his average annual salary of $15 million is second only to Carolina's Christian McCaffrey.

It's not that Elliott was awful in 2020. It's that the Cowboys are clearly paying him like the best running back in football, and he didn't come close to hitting that bar.

Naturally, people tend to have a lot of opinions when this type of money is involved. From the time the season started going south, plenty of critics have been calling for the Cowboys to dump Elliott's contract – whether that be via trade or an outright release.

It's not overly realistic. It's hard to imagine someone trading valuable assets for an expensive running back coming off a down season. It's also not ideal roster building to cut Elliott, given that a release would carry a dead cap hit of roughly $24.5 million. For a team that also has to figure out how to pay its star quarterback, that's a sunk cost they quite simply can't deal with right now.