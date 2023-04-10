Progress Report: Reps Key for Jabril Cox in 2023

His Best Work: One of the strengths of Cox coming out of LSU was his ability to defend in pass coverage at the linebacker spot. At 6'3 and 233 pounds he still has the athleticism to cover in space and could give the Cowboys another strong coverage linebacker along with Leighton Vander Esch and Micah Parsons when he's not lining up on the edges. If not there, then his ability to translate that skill to special teams where he has seen the majority of his career snaps could also prove useful for what will be a reworked special teams unit in 2023.

Contract Consideration: The Cowboys are on the hook for nearly $1.2 million next season with Cox, earning a base salary of $940,000 with a signing bonus of $192,813. Should the team decide to cut ties and move on from Cox, he holds a dead cap hit of $385,626 and will be eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.