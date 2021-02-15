What's Next For Safety: In-House Decisions To Make

But the Cowboys have tried Woods for the past three seasons and the results have been marginal at best.

This past year was the first season of his career in which he didn't record at least one interception. After getting one pick as a rookie in 2017, Woods had two in each the past two seasons before this year. And it's not like the chances weren't available to Woods, who played the second-most defensive snaps for the Cowboys in 2020, behind only Jaylon Smith.

Aside from no interceptions, Woods didn't record a single forced fumble or fumble recovery and had just two pass deflections.

He did have a career-high 86 tackles, good for second on the team, but the Cowboys simply needed more plays out of Woods, especially if they are considering re-signing him next year.

While it appears as if the Cowboys might allow Woods to walk away in free agency, they do have to consider all options, such as the rest of the free-agent market, coupled with the draft, which doesn't seem to have a surplus of game-changing safeties, especially none the Cowboys would consider at No. 10.

Then again, even if there were, it's unlikely the Cowboys would consider that move. Not since Roy Williams (8th overall) was drafted in 2002 have the Cowboys picked a safety in the first round. In fact, they haven't even taken a safety in the second round since that season, mostly relying on later-round draft picks such as Woods and Wilson to fill in.

So before Woods is completely dismissed, don't rule out him testing the waters for a few days in free agency, as the Cowboys will do the same. He's still a prime candidate to return on a one-year deal.

Perhaps, Dan Quinn's new system will open up more opportunities for the safeties and the Cowboys will want to at least cover themselves in the event they don't get adequate help in free agency or the draft.