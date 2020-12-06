Cowboys Catch-Up

Presented by

Catch-Up: Cowboys Had Week Full Of Adversity

Dec 05, 2020 at 06:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Catch-Up-Cowboys-Had-Week-Full-Of-Adversity-hero

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week.

Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

  • Dak's injury was supposed to mean more Zeke, right? Well, how do the Cowboys get their star running back more involved? Kyle Youmans and Isaiah Stanback take a look at the tape. [Watch this week's Film Room]
  • Can Mike Nolan clean up the defense before the Baltimore game? "The hesitancy displayed by the Cowboys' defenders against WFT will encourage the Ravens and others to feature more misdirection and deception in the game plan," Bucky Brooks writes. [Read 5 Bucks on the Cowboys slim playoff hopes]
  • The Cowboys' past will meet the future when Dez Bryant and CeeDee Lamb square off in the same game next week. "Bryant might not be the player he was five seasons ago, but Lamb knows a playmaker with that much talent can't be taken for granted. 'Dez was that receiver,' he said," writes Jonny Auping. [Read Auping on the legacy of number 88]

Thursday

  • Kelsey and Dave needed a guest that could find some fun during a long season. So they invited a Texas country legend. [Watch Randy Rogers on The Star at Night]
  • Which Cowboys might make the Pro Bowl? Zack Martin? Greg Zuerlein? You can vote here.
  • Dak Prescott joined NFL.Com's Pepsi Rookie Roundtable to discuss his injury rehab. "It's about making and creating small victories. So each and every day when I wake up and I go in for rehab, it's about, for me, seeing my leg or seeing my body do something that it didn't do the day before or creating a feeling that I didn't have before so I know that I'm continuing to get better." [Rop Phillips on Prescott's update]

Friday

  • Are the Cowboys doing enough to utilize Tony Pollard in the offense? Does the running game miss a true fullback? Jonny Auping and Dave Helman try to answer these questions. [Read Friday's mailbag]
  • Let's face it, you've probably been waiting for it for weeks...The Draft Show is back! And it's the biggest one yet. [Watch the Draft Show crew dive into what we should be looking for next April]
  • We've had plenty of time to get ready for Cowboys/Ravens and Kyle Youmans has the 5 biggest storylines for each team, so you know what to expect. "The struggles from the Ravens sideline have not come from the defensive side of the football," writes Youmans. "In fact, Baltimore still owns a top ten defense in the NFL and was able to hold Pittsburgh to 19 points without the majority of their starting defensive line. Currently 8th in yards per game and 4th in points per game, the Ravens have been limiting some of the best offenses in the league to minimal production." [Read all of Big Picture]

Related Content

news

Catch-Up: Even With No Game, Another Busy Week

From protocols to injuries to position battles to the definition of a "die hard" fan, let's revisit the week that was for the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Catch-Up: From Show Shuffles to New QB Debate

The Cowboys don't have a game this week, but there seems to be plenty to talk about. Check out the week that was from the new-look podcasts to the updates at quarterback.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping the Week's Biggest Storylines

From the big news of Andy Dalton, to the addition of a new player to the task at hand in facing the undefeated Steelers, let's recap a week full of headlines.
news

Catch-Up: From Tabasco to DiNucci to Roster Moves 

What a week this was, from a strange press conference to big roster moves to the introduction of a new quarterback and his wild journey. Check out the week that was for the Cowboys.
news

Catch-Up: Biggest Headlines From This Short Week

Sometimes a short week can be a challenge. In this case, the Cowboys might've benefitted from having to turn the page so quickly after the toss loss to Arizona. Here are some big headlines that occurred this week.
news

Catch-Up: Reviewing This Week's Top Headlines

From Dak's injury to getting Andy Dalton ready to other injury news and facing the high-powered Cardinals, let's recap a full week of Cowboys headlines.
news

Catch-Up: All The Major Headlines From The Week

From picking up the pieces against the Browns, to getting ready for Jason Garrett's return to the news of Tyron Smith's surgery, let's recap another wild week with the Cowboys.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping This Week's Trendy Headlines

Another busy week is in the books as the Cowboys turn the page to Week 4, where the Browns come to town. Let's recap the week that was with trending headlines, videos and features.
news

Catch-Up: Recap This Week's Top Headlines, Videos

Everything you need to get ready for Sunday's game is here as we bundle up all of the top headlines, videos and sound bites from the Cowboys as they prepare to face Seattle.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Recapping This Week's News

It was another full week for the Cowboys, dealing with major injuries, adding players and getting ready for the first home game with fans in attendance. Check out the headlines of the week.

Advertising