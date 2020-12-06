Catch-Up: Cowboys Had Week Full Of Adversity

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week.
Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- Did Zeke let the team down on Thanksgiving? Or was he just not properly fed? Nate Newton and Jesse Holley kicked off the week talking about the star running back. [Watch Hangin' with the Boys].
- Addiction took Aldon Smith from NFL stardom to sleeping under a car before becoming a Dallas Cowboy. "Smith isn't anyone's reclamation project," Jonny Auping writes. "He's a man who confronted what was killing him, and he found the real him underneath it." [Read Auping on Smith's Battle for Self-Worth]
- The injuries just won't stop for the offensive line, and Dallas continues to shuffle their blockers. [Read Rob Phillips on the carousel of offensive line injuries and how they plan on addressing it for now]
Tuesday
- It feels like the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL schedule are in disarray. Jerry Jones hopped on 105.3 The Fan to answer questions and address the schedule changes and the mounting injuries. [Listen to Jerry Jones speak on the immediate future]
- Death can happen suddenly, but the pain and shock lingers. Mickey Spagnola reflects on how the loss of a man who worked in the same building as him and so many others has impacted everyone. [Read Spagnola on how the Cowboys are coping with the death of Markus Paul]
Wednesday
- Dak's injury was supposed to mean more Zeke, right? Well, how do the Cowboys get their star running back more involved? Kyle Youmans and Isaiah Stanback take a look at the tape. [Watch this week's Film Room]
- Can Mike Nolan clean up the defense before the Baltimore game? "The hesitancy displayed by the Cowboys' defenders against WFT will encourage the Ravens and others to feature more misdirection and deception in the game plan," Bucky Brooks writes. [Read 5 Bucks on the Cowboys slim playoff hopes]
- The Cowboys' past will meet the future when Dez Bryant and CeeDee Lamb square off in the same game next week. "Bryant might not be the player he was five seasons ago, but Lamb knows a playmaker with that much talent can't be taken for granted. 'Dez was that receiver,' he said," writes Jonny Auping. [Read Auping on the legacy of number 88]
Thursday
- Kelsey and Dave needed a guest that could find some fun during a long season. So they invited a Texas country legend. [Watch Randy Rogers on The Star at Night]
- Which Cowboys might make the Pro Bowl? Zack Martin? Greg Zuerlein? You can vote here.
- Dak Prescott joined NFL.Com's Pepsi Rookie Roundtable to discuss his injury rehab. "It's about making and creating small victories. So each and every day when I wake up and I go in for rehab, it's about, for me, seeing my leg or seeing my body do something that it didn't do the day before or creating a feeling that I didn't have before so I know that I'm continuing to get better." [Rop Phillips on Prescott's update]
Friday
- Are the Cowboys doing enough to utilize Tony Pollard in the offense? Does the running game miss a true fullback? Jonny Auping and Dave Helman try to answer these questions. [Read Friday's mailbag]
- Let's face it, you've probably been waiting for it for weeks...The Draft Show is back! And it's the biggest one yet. [Watch the Draft Show crew dive into what we should be looking for next April]
- We've had plenty of time to get ready for Cowboys/Ravens and Kyle Youmans has the 5 biggest storylines for each team, so you know what to expect. "The struggles from the Ravens sideline have not come from the defensive side of the football," writes Youmans. "In fact, Baltimore still owns a top ten defense in the NFL and was able to hold Pittsburgh to 19 points without the majority of their starting defensive line. Currently 8th in yards per game and 4th in points per game, the Ravens have been limiting some of the best offenses in the league to minimal production." [Read all of Big Picture]