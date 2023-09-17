Catch-Up: Everything you need for Cowboys vs. Jets 

The Cowboys are coming off one of their most dominating performances in franchise history, whipping the Giants 40-0 at MetLife Stadium last Sunday.

A day later, the Jets played their season opener at MetLife Stadium and suffered a huge loss – in the form of a season-ending Achilles injury to Aaron Rodgers. As for the game against the Bills, the Jets rallied to win 22-16 in overtime.

That sets up a huge early-season battle between a couple of teams that still figure to be playoff contenders, especially with two of the best defenses in the NFL.

Here is all the important game-day content to prepare for Sunday's game, including stories, analysis on what to look for, and even how to watch and listen, plus much more from throughout the week.

