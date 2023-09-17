Catch-Up: Everything you need for Cowboys vs. Jets 

The Cowboys are coming off one of their most dominating performances in franchise history, whipping the Giants 40-0 at MetLife Stadium last Sunday.
A day later, the Jets played their season opener at MetLife Stadium and suffered a huge loss – in the form of a season-ending Achilles injury to Aaron Rodgers. As for the game against the Bills, the Jets rallied to win 22-16 in overtime.
That sets up a huge early-season battle between a couple of teams that still figure to be playoff contenders, especially with two of the best defenses in the NFL.
- Cowboys-Jets: How to Watch, Listen, Stream – *The best way for fans to catch Sunday's game, whether on TV, radio or online, plus info on the pre- and post-game shows.
- Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys & Jets – The staff writers of DallasCowboys.com give their weekly picks on Sunday's game.
- Key Matchups: Zack Martin set to defend his crown – Zack Martin vs. Jets DT Quinnen Williams is one of three head-to-head matchups to watch on Sunday.
- Updates: Jets kicker Zuerlein ruled out vs. Cowboys – *Get caught up on all the latest updates and injuries for Sunday's game.
- Spagnola: Running by this defensive concern again – *Mickey Spagnola says the Cowboys defense still needs one more thing to happen to become elite.
- Science Lab: Fighter Jets, UFOs and the Cowboys – The Cowboys launched vs. the Giants, and Patrik Walker gives an in-depth breakdown on what it will take to make things impossible for the Jets.
- Film Room: Jets' offensive success starts with run game – Nick Harris breaks down the film to take a closer look at what the Cowboys will be facing this week against the Jets.
- Mick Shots: No luster lost with Rodgers now out – Mickey Spagnola's weekly notes column touches on Aaron Rodgers' injury, Gil Brandt, La'el Collins and more.
- Nick at Nite: It doesn't matter how you get here – Beat writer Nick Harris focuses his weekly column on a few players that have overcome long odds to get to this point.
- Big Facts: Dak still looking for first TD vs. NY Jets – Every week, we focus on 10 interesting facts and stats surrounding the upcoming matchup.
- Rank’em: Top 10 matchups between Cowboys/Jets – Before we look ahead to Sunday's game, let's back to the Top 10 moments of this series.
- X Factors: 10 difference-makers for Jets/Cowboys – Counting from I to X in roman numerals, here are the 10 key players to watch.
- Big Picture: 10 big storylines for Jets & Cowboys – Turning the page from the previous game to the new opponent, here's a quick look at the top headlines for each team.
- Markquese Bell, Juanyeh Thomas are keeping their eyes forward
- Dak on Rodgers injury, prepping for dominant Jets' D
- Igbinoghene on Cowboys debut: 'It's confirmation'
- Tony Pollard looking to sustain momentum in week 2
- Chuma Edoga bringing 'next man up' mentality
- Micah on clash with Jets: 'This is a battle of defense'
- Tyler Smith discusses hamstring injury, rehab process