#NYJvsDAL

Presented by

Catch-Up: Everything you need for Cowboys vs. Jets 

Sep 17, 2023 at 01:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

JetsvsCowboys
AP Photo/Evan Pinkus

The Cowboys are coming off one of their most dominating performances in franchise history, whipping the Giants 40-0 at MetLife Stadium last Sunday.

A day later, the Jets played their season opener at MetLife Stadium and suffered a huge loss – in the form of a season-ending Achilles injury to Aaron Rodgers. As for the game against the Bills, the Jets rallied to win 22-16 in overtime.

That sets up a huge early-season battle between a couple of teams that still figure to be playoff contenders, especially with two of the best defenses in the NFL.

Here is all the important game-day content to prepare for Sunday's game, including stories, analysis on what to look for, and even how to watch and listen, plus much more from throughout the week.

Game-Day content:

Editorials & Analysis:

10-Spot

Player features & news:

Related Content

news

Bell, Thomas focused on repeat performance vs Jets

Juanyeh Thomas and Markquese Bell worked through similar circumstances as rookies to earn their way on the field for the Cowboys in 2023, and they've hit the ground running.
news

Pod-Picks: Who catches first TD pass of 2023?

The co-host range from long-time writers and analysts to former players and a host of characters in between.
news

Key Matchups: Zack Martin set to defend his crown

Zack Martin stood firm against a tough Giants' interior defensive line in week one. Can he keep it going against Quinnen Williams after his own big week one performance?
news

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys vs. Jets 

Even without Aaron Rodgers playing for the Jets, Sunday's home opener should be exciting for the Cowboys, who look to get to 2-0 for the first time in four years. Check out Sunday's predictions.
news

Spagnola: Running by this defensive concern again

This Cowboys defense has already proven they are one of the best in the business, but there is one more thing they hope to accomplish this weekend to show that they should truly be considered elite.
news

Big Facts: Dak still looking for first TD pass vs. Jets 

Outside of the obvious storylines, here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25 CT kickoff on CBS.
news

Cowboys-Jets: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Having handily done away with one New York-based team, the Cowboys will now contend with the other in Week 2, as Zach Wilson replaces Aaron Rodgers in the Jets' bid to upset Dallas.
news

Dak on Rodgers injury, prepping for dominant Jets' D

Dak Prescott knows that even without Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are a team that commands respect in 2023, and defeating them will require a dismantling of a terrific defense.
news

Film Room: Jets' offensive success starts with run game

With Aaron Rodgers out of the equation, can Zach Wilson help facilitate a powerful run game led by Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall? Film from Monday's game against Buffalo gives us the answer.
news

Tyler Smith discusses hamstring injury, rehab process

Despite his eagerness to return to the field, Tyler Smith knows he has to remain diligent in his recovery from a hamstring strain suffered last week.
news

Micah on clash with Jets: 'This is a battle of defense'

Don't look for Micah Parsons and the defense of the Dallas Cowboys to turn down against Zach Wilson, in the absence of Aaron Rodgers, because they have a point to prove.
Advertising